OCONOMOWOC — Watertown versus Oconomowoc baseball is still appointment viewing.
“I was watching the weather all week, worried this game might get rained out,” said Jim O’Leary, former Oconomowoc Athletic Director and current Watertown boys basketball coach. “If they rescheduled this for a day when I was supposed to be umpiring softball, they were going to need a different umpire that day.”
The weather cooperated, so O’Leary was able to watch another good game in this great rivalry.
Watertown took advantage of mistakes to grab an early lead, but Oconomowoc rallied late for a 5-2 victory on Wednesday at Roosevelt Field.
The teams traded runs in the first inning.
Watertown (5-2) took a 1-0 lead when catcher Taylor Walter reached on an error, advanced to second on a groundout by pitcher Evan Sellnow and scored on third baseman Brady Martin’s line drive single to left.
Oconomowoc (11-4) tied it in the bottom of the frame. Tristan Ott was hit by a pitch with one out, Sam Ott walked and Jackson Hunter reached on an error to load the bases. Jack Anderson hit a sacrifice fly to left to make it 1-1.
The Goslings regained the lead in the second. Nate Pfeifer reached on an error to lead off and Jadon Schneider sacrificed him over. Walter hit a line drive single to left. The Raccoons got Walter in a rundown and eventually tagged him out, but not before Pfeifer scored to put Watertown up 2-1.
Sellnow and his defense protected that lead through five innings. Sellnow worked around a one-out error in the second inning, retired in order in the third inning and worked out of a jam in the fourth.
The Raccoons drew back-to-back walks, then bunted the runners into scoring position. Carter Tower flew out to right, and Watertown right fielder Nathan Kehl threw a strike to Walter at the plate in time to get Anderson for the third out. Sellnow then worked around a one-out single in the fifth.
“That was a huge moment play by Kehl, great tag by Taylor,” Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said. “Great play and we just weren’t able to capitalize on that momentum going forward.”
The Goslings needed to do more at the plate and couldn’t do it against Oconomowoc pitcher Grant Naumann, who had his breaking ball working and threw 65 of his 89 pitches for strikes.
Jadon Schneider drew a leadoff walk in the top of the fifth and eventually reached third, but Naumann got Walter and Sellnow to fly out to left to end the threat.
Oconomowoc finally broke through against Sellnow in the sixth.
Hunter led off with a double to right center. Anderson followed with a line drive single to right and Matthew Last tied the game with another base hit to right.
Martin came in relief of Sellnow and got the first out. Mau Villargas laid down a good bunt, but Martin threw him out from his seat. But Tower came up next and hit a two-run single to center. Jack Markowski later reached on a fielder’s choice and Tower capped the scoring on a double steal.
Naumann retired the side in order in the seventh.
“He did a good job,” Oconomowoc baseball coach Arno Kirchenwitz said. “He kept battling. There’s going to be times where we don’t get runs, and he kept us in the game.
There were a couple plays early that cost us. The rundown we botched early, the pick we made, we had good timing there, we just didn’t make it work and they scored a run off it. Those are just things we’ve got to move on from and improve.
“(Grant) hung in there and we kept in the game. We had to play some small ball to get some runners moving on the bases. We got a hit from Tower with runners on second and third. Jackson Hunter had a big one to start the inning, that double into right center field. Everybody picked each other up. That’s important.”
Cashin gave Sellnow high marks in his first varsity start, battling to hold the Raccoons to one run even when he got behind in the count.
“It was a fun game,” Cashin said. “The kids enjoy it, that’s for sure. You can definitely feel the rivalry, especially when you have two pretty good teams playing. I thought we played well. I thought Evan did a great job. This was his first real outing since (a relief appearance in) the second game of the year, so I thought he had good command and he did a good job of keeping them down. We just had a rough sixth inning. I don’t want to say we made mistakes. You kind of have to give it to Oconomowoc. They really hit the ball hard.
“They did a great job int he sixth and they hit the ball hard all night. I thought we did a good job playing defense behind it. I did tell the kids that we’r up 2-1 in the second inning. We turned over our lineup a couple of times and we just weren’t able to put any more pressure on them. To beat a team like this, we needed to be putting up runs every inning. Twice tonight, we had runners (in scoring position) with two outs and we weren’t able to get them in.”
Kirchenwitz couldn’t say where Naumann fits in his rotation, just that he did the job when given the opportunity.
“Our top four guys … we’ve had five games last week, five this week, one tomorrow and a doubleheader on Saturday,” Kirchenwitz said. “Everybody in the same boat. Everybody’s trying to get a lot of games into a compressed season, I’m not that naive to think kids love to practice every day.
“This is the rivalry game. Watertown and Oconomowoc have been playing forever. Andrew and I, we talk in the offseason, we couldn’t play last year, so we got it on the schedule this year. Its a short distance and its always been a good game, because they are well coached and they get after it. Their hitters in the middle of the lineup, they put the ball in play to start the game. We needed to get the ball down in the strike zone there and we made the adjustment and it helped out.”
Cashin’s staff will be tested the rest of the week as well. The Goslings host two Badger South doubleheaders to close out the week, starting with a twin bill against Oregon today at 4 p.m. and followed by a doubleheader against Milton at 11 a.m. Both matchups are at Washington Park.
OCONOMOWOC 5, WATERTOWN 2
Watertown110 000 0 — 2 3 5
Oconomowoc 100 004 X — 5 5 3
WP: Naumann
LP: Sellnow
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Walter 3-1-1-1, Sellnow 3-0-0-0, Schauer 3-0-0-0, Martin 3-0-1-1, Clifford 3-0-1-0, Durvernell 3-0-0-0, Pfeifer 2-1-0-0, Lehman 1-0-0-0, Schneider 1-0-0-0, Kehl 1-0-0-0 Totals 23-2-3-2
Oconomowoc (ab-r-h-rbi) — Markowski 4-0-1-0, T. Ott 3-1-0-0, S. Ott 2-0-0-0, Hunter 3-0-1-0, Anderson 1-0-1-1, Last 2-1-1-1, Villargas 2-0-0-0, Tower 3-1-1-2, Burrill 2-0-0-0, DesLauries 0-1-0-0, Sulla 0-1-0-0 Totals 22-5-5-4
2B — O (Hunter)
Pitching — HO: Sellnow (W) 4 in 5, Martin (W) 1 in 1, Naumann (O) 3 in 7. R: Sellnow (W) 3, Martin (W) 1, Naumann (O) 2. SO: Sellnow (W) 1, Martin (W) 0, Naumann (O) 3. BB: Sellnow (W) 3, Martin (W) 1, Naumann (O) 1
