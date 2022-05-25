Watertown’s girls track and field team placed second while the boys took fourth at their Division 1 regional at Landsverk Stadium on Monday.
"We had a very successful regional,” Watertown track and field coach Chris Mertens said. "It was fun to see our team qualify 21 entries in 16 different events. We also achieved another 26 PRs (personal records). Having the opportunity at home to host and compete in the regional was a special opportunity for the team and especially for our seniors."
The girls scored 114 points.
Senior Riley Quinn won the girls shot put (43 feet) and the discus (117-5).
Freshman Megan Doherty was second in the shot put (38-1 1/2) and fourth in the discus (103-1).
"Riley threw her most consistent series of six throws that she has ever thrown in a meet,” Mertens said. "That consistency is exciting to see as we head to sectionals. Megan Doherty continues to improve and shows a bright future. Her PR in shot put broke our school freshman class record previously held by Riley Quinn."
Senior Ella Faltersack won the pole vault (9-0).
“Ella vaulted to a new PR,” Mertens said. "Five weeks ago, she was at 7-6. Now she has cleared 9-0 and won first-place in a jump-off. Ella has shown significant improvement in her vault form."
Freshman Addison Maas placed second in the triple jump (33-5 3/4).
"Addison Maas has shown improvements throughout the season in triple jump,” Mertens said. "It is great to see her qualify in the triple jump as a freshman."
The 1,600 relay team of freshman Abigayle Congleton, sophomore Rae Heier, junior Olesya Kalina and Faltersack placed third in a nine-second PR in 4:46.41. The 3,200 relay team of sophomore Alaena Tobin, senior Madeline Knollenberg, sophomore Julia Osterman and Congleton also took third with a 16-second PR in 11:51.88.
The boys scored 91.5 points.
Seniors Caden Maas and Jaret Boehm posted 1-2 finishes, respectively, in the boys shot put and discus. Maas won the shot put at 54 feet and the discus at 154-8. Boehm was second in the shot put (49-6 3/4) and discus (154-1).
"Our throwers led the way, claiming seven first or second finishes (out of eight possible) in shot put and discus,” Mertens said. "The group is so strong led by our three seniors Caden, Jaret, and Riley. Caden tossed a huge PR in discus and Jaret threw a PR in shot put. "
Senior Brandon Glaznap won the 100 meter dash in 11.53 seconds. Sophomore Zachary Scher placed third in the 100 (11.70).
"Brandon and Zach ran strong in the 100 meter dash,” Mertens said. "Those two sprinters have been pushing each other to better all season long to become better. They have both benefited from the competition within our team this season."
Junior Ben Gifford won the 110 high hurdles (15.64).
"Ben continues to excel in the 110 meter high hurdles,” Mertens said. "He does such a good job over the middle of the race closing the gap or building a lead over the hurdles."
Sophomore Nicholas Grover took fourth in the 200 (23.85).
"As a sophomore, qualifying in the 200 meters is a great learning experience for Nick,” Mertens said.
The 400 relay team of junior James Babbs, Boehm, Glaznap and Grover finished second in 44.40.
"The boys 400 meter relay of Scher, Babbs, Grover, and Glaznap finished second, only 0.01 seconds out of first,” Mertens said. "It was a very close race. We ran our best time of the season and led most of the race. We were just nipped at the finish for first place. They sprinted and completed their exchanges well."
The 800 relay team of senior Aden Clark, Gifford, Glaznap and Grover was third in 1:33.98.
"Clark, Gifford, Grover, and Glaznap finished in third place, only 0.4 seconds out of first,” Mertens said. "The competition is close in the sprint relays."
The 1,600 relay team of seniors Jacob Narkis, Clark and Caden Rothschadl as well as Gifford placed fourth in 3:35.30.
“They were seeded sixth going into the race, but moved up to finish fourth with a 3.5 second season best,” Mertens said.
Senior Eric Chairez was fourth in the high jump (5-8).
" Seeing Eric Chairez qualify for sectionals is fun to see,” Mertens said. "He has worked hard over the four years and battled through some injuries. He shows the rewards that can happen when you stick with track and field."
Junior Alex Lueck took fourth in the pole vault (11-0).
"Similar to Ella, Alex Lueck cleared 8 feet five weeks ago and now he cleared 11 feet for a new PR,” Mertens said. "Alex continues to improve his technique.”
Mertens saluted several seniors who competed for the last time.
"The WIAA Tournament series is always a bittersweet time,” Mertens said. "We are always excited for those athletes advancing, but we also acknowledge those seniors who competed in their last meet on Monday.
"Those seniors are Katelyn Ivie, Madeline Kilps, Miah Nelson, Logan Fuchs, and Clarence Zabel. I am happy that they had the opportunity to compete in the WIAA Regional at home. There were tears shed, hugs shared, pictures taken, and memories made. We are going to miss them. They exemplify the growth, commitment, and leadership that we hope to develop in our student-athletes over four years."
Sectional qualifiers compete in West Bend on Thursday. Field events begin at 4 p.m. Top three finishers in each event will advance to the WIAA State Track and Field Championships.
Team scores — girls: Hartford 169, Watertown 114, West Bend East 99, Cedarburg 97, West Bend West 89, Slinger 56, Port Washington 55, Beaver Dam 15
Team scores — boys: Slinger 134, West Bend East 108, Cedarburg 93, Watertown 91.5, Hartford 86.5, Port Washington 57, Beaver Dam 49, West Bend East 46
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.