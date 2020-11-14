Luther Prep's football team won its first playoff game in 14 years.

The top-seeded Phoenix did so in resounding fashion, defeating fourth-seeded Wautoma 42-0 in a WIAA Division 4 Level 1 game at LPS on Friday in the program's first postseason game since 2006.

LPS (5-2) has now won five consecutive, allowing just 11 points during the streak.

The Phoenix led 28-0 at the break in this one, rushing for 245 yards on 37 attempts and senior quarterback Elijah Shevey was 11-for-18 for 172 yards.

Wautoma (3-3) managed four first downs, 60 yards rushing on 26 totes and did not complete a pass on four attempts.

The Phoenix went 1-1 in the 2006 postseason in the D5 field.

Luther Prep hosts second-seeded Marshall or third-seeded New Holstein next Friday in the regional championship for Level 2.

----This story will be updated.

LUTHER PREP 42,

WAUTOMA 0

Wautoma 0 0 0 0 — 0

Luther Prep 7 21 14 0 — 42

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — Wau 4, LP 23.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — Wau 26-60; LP 37-245.

Passing yards — Wau 0; LP 172.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — Wau 0-4-1; LP 11-18-0.

Penalties-yards — Wau 3-5; LP 8-30.

Fumbles-lost — Wau 0-0; LP 0-0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — Wau: Fenske 8-33

Passing — Wau: Weiss 0-4-0-0; LP: Shevey 11-18-2-172.

