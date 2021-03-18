Johnson Creek senior guard Braden Walling received honorable mention in Trailways South all-conference voting held recently.

Walling averaged 5.5 points, three rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for the Bluejays.

Williams Bay won the conference with a 5-0 record, followed by Deerfield at 4-1, Palmyra-Eagle at 3-2, Parkview at 2-3, Abundant Life/St. Ambrose at 1-4 and Johnson Creek at 0-5.

TRAILWAYS SOUTH CONFERENCE BOYS TEAM

First team: Ben Venteicher, Williams Bay, sr.; Jaden Randall, Williams Bay, sr.; Cal Fisher, Deerfield, so.; Aiden Calderon, Palmyra-Eagle, sr.; Tyler Oswald, Parkview, sr.; Connor Simonson, Parkview, sr.

Second team: Sam Norton, Williams Bay, sr.; Dayton Lasack, Deerfield, jr.; Clayton Mathwig, Deerfield, sr.; Cameron Joyner, Palmyra-Eagle, sr.; Seth Byington, ALCA/SAA, sr.; Brent Schmiesing, ALCA/SAA, jr.

Honorable mention: Casey Webber, Palmyra-Eagle, sr.; Ryan Carpenter, Palmyra-Eagle, sr.; Braden Walling, Johnson Creek, sr.

Player of the Year — Ben Venteicher.

