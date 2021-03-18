Johnson Creek senior guard Braden Walling received honorable mention in Trailways South all-conference voting held recently.
Walling averaged 5.5 points, three rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for the Bluejays.
Williams Bay won the conference with a 5-0 record, followed by Deerfield at 4-1, Palmyra-Eagle at 3-2, Parkview at 2-3, Abundant Life/St. Ambrose at 1-4 and Johnson Creek at 0-5.
TRAILWAYS SOUTH CONFERENCE BOYS TEAM
First team: Ben Venteicher, Williams Bay, sr.; Jaden Randall, Williams Bay, sr.; Cal Fisher, Deerfield, so.; Aiden Calderon, Palmyra-Eagle, sr.; Tyler Oswald, Parkview, sr.; Connor Simonson, Parkview, sr.
Second team: Sam Norton, Williams Bay, sr.; Dayton Lasack, Deerfield, jr.; Clayton Mathwig, Deerfield, sr.; Cameron Joyner, Palmyra-Eagle, sr.; Seth Byington, ALCA/SAA, sr.; Brent Schmiesing, ALCA/SAA, jr.
Honorable mention: Casey Webber, Palmyra-Eagle, sr.; Ryan Carpenter, Palmyra-Eagle, sr.; Braden Walling, Johnson Creek, sr.
Player of the Year — Ben Venteicher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.