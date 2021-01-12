JEFFERSON — Marshall netted 40 points in the first half en route to a 72-57 nonconference boys basketball win over host Jefferson on Tuesday.
The Eagles were led by senior guard Haygen Miller, who had 15 points. Guard Braden McGraw finished with nine points for Jefferson.
Craig Ward led Marshall with 22 points, connecting on 10 of 13 at the free throw line.
The Eagles travel to face Whitewater on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
MARSHALL 72, JEFFERSON 57
Marshall 40 32 — 72
Jefferson 28 29 — 57
MARSHALL (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 6 0-0 12; Frank 1 3-4 5; Ward 5 10-13 22; Denniston 3 0-0 8; Peterson 1 0-0 2; Tiruschinski 9 4-6 23. Totals 25 17-23 72.
JEFFERSON — Miller 5 2-4 15; McGraw 3 1-3 9; Jones 2 0-2 6; Neitzel 3 0-0 7; Martin 1 2-2 4; Pinnow 1 0-0 2; Hoffman 2 0-0 5; Steies 0 1-2 1; Devine 3 0-0 6. Totals 23 6-14 57.
3-pointers: M 5 (Ward 2, Denniston 2, Tiruschinski), J 9 (Miller 3, McGraw 2, Jones 2, Neitzel, Hoffman). Total fouls: M17, J 18.
