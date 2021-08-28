PALMYRA — Sophomore quarterback Dylan Bredlow had 294 all-purpose yards and scored five first half touchdowns for Johnson Creek’s football team in a 67-6 win over Palmyra-Eagle on Friday.
Johnson Creek (2-0) had 257 yards on the ground including eight rushing scores. Bredlow scored on runs of 20, 43, 10, 33 and 1 yards as the Bluejays led 60-0 at halftime.
Bredlow had eight carries for 133 yards and completed 4-of-6 passes for 98 yards. He also returned one punt for 63 yards.
Palmyra-Eagle (0-2) got a 9-yard TD run by Joey Brown to trim Johnson Creek’s lead to 21-6 with 2 minutes, 41 seconds left in the first quarter, but it was all Bluejays after that.
Senior running back Isaac Hartz had two short rushing touchdowns and also returned a blocked punt 18 yards for a score. Senior tight end Logan Sullivan caught 2 passes for 60 yards and also returned an interception 85 yards for a score. Freshman kicker Tanner Herman connected on 7-of-10 extra point attempts.
“I was pleasantly pleased with our execution on the offensive side of the ball,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. “Defensive coordinator Marc Blakeley had a great game plan and our guys shut them down. Special teams was solid again. We won the field position game early and took advantage of it.
“Dylan Bredlow had a phenomenal night. It’s compliment to our offensive line. We had a couple kids out tonight due to illness. We had to stick one freshman and one sophomore in there and I thought they did a commendable job. We won the line of scrimmage. That was our goal. Our physicality was good.”
Johnson Creek was scheduled to face Wayland Academy next week, but Wayland cancelled its season, so the Bluejays will likely have a bye next week. They travel to face Delafield St. John’s on Friday, Sept. 10 at 4 p.m.
JOHNSON CREEK 67, PALMYRA-EAGLE 6
Johnson Creek 21 39 7 0 — 67
Palmyra-Eagle 6 0 0 0 — 6
JC — Bredlow 20 run (Herman kick)
JC — Bredlow 43 run (Herman kick)
JC — Bredlow 10 run (Herman kick)
PE — Brown 3 run (kick failed)
JC — Bredlow 33 run (kick failed)
JC — I. Hartz 6 run (Herman kick)
JC — Bredlow 1 run (kick failed)
JC — I. Hartz 1 run (Herman kick)
JC — I. Hartz 18 blocked punt return (kick failed)
JC — Sullivan 85 interception return (Herman kick)
JC — Pernat 4 run (Herman kick)
First downs — JC 19, PE 7. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) JC 35-257, PE 20-56. Passing Yards — JC 98, PE 88. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) JC 4-6-01, PE 10-25-2. Total yards — JC 355, PE 144. Fumbles-lost — JC 2-0, PE 1-0. Penalties JC 6-50, PE 1-10
Individual Leaders — Rushing: JC Bredlow 8-133, Raabe 9-66, PE Frink 7-30. Passing: JC Bredlow 4-6-98, PE Scheel 8-21-71. Receiving: JC Sullivan 2-60, I. Hartz 2-38, PE Temple 1-37
