HUSTISFORD - Rylie Collien scored four goals and Brielle Blome added two as Hustisford/Dodgeland's girls soccer team beat Mayville 7-0 in a Division 4 regional semifinal on Thursday.
"This was one of the best overall games we played this season," Hustisford/Dodgeland girls soccer coach Otto Hopfinger said. "I asked the team to play their best game and they did. We passed the ball very well.
"We had a number of highlight reel goals that came off outstanding assist. Rylie Collien was unstoppable today."
On the first goal, Riley Becker sent a cross from the left side to the middle and Collien tracked it down and headed it firmly in the back of
the net.
Latticia Snyder set up Collien on the second goal which was a through pass on the right side which Collien turned on and sent to the left post
netting.
The third goal was also on a corner kick, but from Madee Peplinski on the right side and it was 10 yards out from the goal at a tough angle but Collien got a solid head on it and hammered it to the near post on an unstoppable shot.
Thirty seconds later a string of five passes resulted in senior Jada Pieper touching the ball to Collien who hammered it near post.
After the break, Snyder added her second assist, this time Blome on the right side. Blome took the ball to the line and fired a hard shot that just snuck between the keeper and the right post.
Blome then set up Ally Feilbach with a smart pass on the right side. Feilbach hit a well placed long shot over the keeper to the far post.
Feilbach repaid the favor on the last goal of the day, sending a pass up to Blome who touched it past the defense and fired a hard shot to the back of the net.
"Everyone got to play today and contributed in our last home game of the season. Everything went about as well as it could have. Our defense was very
strong again.
"Today led by senior defender Aria O'Neil and our midfielders passed the ball very well. Ally Feilbach had a very good game and had a goal and an assist
and Riley Becker was her usual controller of the midfield. Latticia had two great assists and Madee Peplinski gets better with each game and contributed an assist again today.
"Rylie and Brielle up front were the dynamic duo today for sure. Jadyn Huncosky did not have many saves but was very solid on diffusing any chances Mayville had and did a great job on keeping the defense organized.
Hopefully we can build on this success and shut down a powerful Cedar Grove Belgium team on Saturday night to win our fifth regional championship in a
row."
The team presented the proceeds of our Kickin for a Cure game, $4,500 to Jamie and
Dale Bratz before the game.
"Having Jamie and Dale in attendance was very special and we were able to honor the past recipients as well Which made the meaning extra special. This is the 12th Kickin for a Cure game and we have raised
over $25,000.00 to support those in our community battling breast cancer.
Hustisford/Dodgeland 7, Mayville 0
Mayville 4. 3. - 7
HD United. 0. 0. - 0
HD - Collien (Becker) 7:07
HD - Collien (Snyder) 8:24
HD - Collien (Peplinski) 36:15
HD - Blome (Snyder) 45:15
HD - Feilbach (Blome) 49:12
HD - Blome (Feilbach) 70:00
Shots - HD 21, M 2
Saves - M (Boelter 7), HD (Huncosky 2, Zurawski 0)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.