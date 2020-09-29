WHS golfers defeated by Oconomowoc

Watertown’s girls golf team competed in a three-person scramble against Oconomowoc on Monday at the Watertown Country Club.

Cooney’s team scores were 35, 39 and 36.

Watertown’s team of Maddie Fischer, Riley Lang and Savannah Szalanski led the Goslings with a 37, which included a birdie 3 on Hole No. 2.

Next with a 44 were Bayleigh Keith, Marley Hodgett and Kennady Groll.

Rounding out the Watertown scoring with a 45 was Taylor Kaufmann, Miah Nelson and Cheyenne Groll.

Watertown travels to the Broadlands for a regional meet today.

