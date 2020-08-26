On Saturday, Oct. 3rd, the Rock River League Oldtimers will host their 7th Annual Golf Outing at Horicon Hills. The 4-Person Team Scramble is open to the public, so club membership isn’t required.
The event will begin with a modified shotgun start at 12:15 p.m. with a dinner to follow at about 5 p.m.
The 18-hole Scramble will award Flag Prizes on every hole, a drink ticket, (2) Mulligans and participants can also purchase $20 team skins, 50/50 Raffle and Par 3 Betting hole tickets. The Individual cost is $65 per person ($40 for Horicon Hills Members w/cart — $50 w/out cart) or $25 per person for only Dinner and people may enter as a 4-person team or Individual.
2019 Results (9-hole, rain shortened)
1st Place — (27) EJ Dornfeldt – Mike Ryan – Frank Colello – Ray Hilgendorf
2nd Place — (29) Dave Donath – Doug Gonring – Bob Liebetrau – Tony Gonring
3rd Place — (30) Tony Cole – Tom Cole – Brad Tagliapetra – Tyler Witkowski
7th Place — (34) Kirk Kaul – Dan Simon – Mark Larson – Kevin “Shotzy” Schultz
Also, two random teams were chosen and were awarded $60 in pro shop credit.
Everyone received a Raffle Prize and 6 of the 13 Teams WON Prize Money!
Special Thanks to Bob Schulz and Ron Bartels for doing the Betting Hole on #13.
If anyone would like to be a corporate sponsor, the cost is $350, which includes golf for four, two carts, dinner, hole sign sponsorship and four drink tickets. The entry deadline is Monday, Sept. 21 ($5 per person Late Fee) and please make check payable to: RRL Oldtimers PO Box 548 Hustisford WI 53034-0548. For more information contact Tournament Director Kirk Kaul at (262) 389-5021 – kirkkaul@okrealty.biz prior to the Sept. 21st deadline.
Anyone who would like to become a member of the Oldtimers, please contact President Steve Lehmann (920) 285-7065 or Secretary/Treasurer Bob Schulz (920) 285-3736.
