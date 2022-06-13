Five members of Watertown’s baseball team were recognized in Badger East all-conference baseball voting held recently.
Named to the first team were senior pitcher Ayden Schauer and senior third baseman Brady Martin. Making the second team was senior center fielder Evan Sellnow. Receiving honorable mention were senior catcher Taylor Walter and senior second baseman Connor Lehman.
Schauer batted .473 with 35 hits, 10 doubles, one triple, two home runs and 22 RBIs. On the mound, Schauer was 6-3 with a 2.882 earned run average.
"Outstanding all around player,” Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said. "Had a great year and was one of the top three players in our conference. Looking forward to see what he is able to do at the next level.”
Martin batted .426 with 29 hits, four doubles, two home runs and 22 RBIs. On the mound, he was 2-1 with a 3.500 ERA.
"Brady was our best overall hitter and hit in the 3 spot for two years,” Cashin said. “He played a solid third base and pitched a lot of innings for us this year. Will be exciting to see him play at UW-Stevens Point next year.”
Sellnow batted .361 with 30 hits, three doubles, a school record five home runs and 18 RBIs.
"Great two year starter for us in centerfield,” Cashin said. “He had a lot of big hits for us over the last two years. Solid defensively and super talented offensive player.”
Walter batted .342 with 25 hits, seven doubles, one home run and 24 RBIs.
"Taylor has been a two year starter for us at catcher,” Cashin said. "He was a first team all conference selection last year and got going offensively a little bit later this year. Tremendous athlete going to play at Spaulding University next year.”
Lehman batted .273 with 18 hits and two doubles.
"Connor was our leader this year and really has been for two years,” Cashin said. "He played a great second base and was a guy who was able to come up big in big moments of a ballgame.”
Waunakee won the Badger East with a 13-2 record, followed by Milton at 11-4, Beaver Dam and Monona Grove each at 10-5, Watertown at 9-6, DeForest at 8-7, and Fort Atkinson and Stoughton each at 2-13.
BADGER EAST CONFERENCE BASEBALL
FIRST TEAM
Gavin Kilen, sr., SS, Milton; Alec Campbell, sr., C, Milton (unanimous); Jack Campion, sr., 2B/P, Milton; Logan Thomas, sr., OF, Beaver Dam; Daelen Johnson, jr., P/IF, Beaver Dam; Kase Reierson, sr., C/3B/OF, DeForest; Dane Brost, jr., SS, Fort Atkinson; James Cullison, jr., OF, Monona Grove; Ayden Schauer, sr., P/OF, Watertown; Brady Martin, sr., 3B/P, Watertown; Howie Rickett, sr., C/IF, Waunakee; Luke Shepski, sr., P/IF/OF, Waunakee.
Player of the Year—Gavin Kilen, Milton.
Pitcher of the Year—Daelen Johnson, Beaver Dam.
SECOND TEAM
Jordan Bundy, so., 3B, Milton; Braylen Vande Berg, so., 1B, Milton; Michael Birkhimer, sr., P, Milton; Boston Damon, so., IF/P, Beaver Dam; Josh Jansen, sr., P/IF/1B, DeForest; NJ Delmore, jr., 1B/DH, DeForest; Jackson Hewitt, jr., P, Monona Grove; Niko Jemilo, sr., OF, Stoughton; Evan Sellnow, sr., CF, Watertown; Jack Shepski, jr., IF/P, Waunakee; Carter Lory, sr., IF/P, Waunakee; Bucky Kuhn, sr., P, Waunakee.
HONORABLE MENTION
Milton—Owen Holcomb, jr.; Trey Jones, fr.
Beaver Dam—Ben Scharfenberg, sr.; Eli Bryant, fr.; Alex Soto, sr.
DeForest—Ryan Buschmann, sr.; Brogan Hicks, jr.
Fort Atkinson—Braeden Sayre, jr.; Ryan Schoenherr, sr.
Monona Grove—Kaden Connor, fr.; Dillon Connor, sr.
Stoughton—Caleb Herbst, jr.
Watertown—Connor Lehman, sr.; Taylor Walter, sr.
Waunakee—Tate Schmidt, so.; Andy Nordloh, jr.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.