CAMBRIDGE — Senior forward Anna Lutz scored 17 points and senior guard Laura Nickel chipped in 15 as second-seeded Marshall defeated the third-seeded Luther Prep girls basketball team 68-50 in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal at Cambridge High School on Friday.
The Phoenix jumped ahead 9-1 early. From there, the Cardinals showed their mettle and playmaking ability to quickly answer before pulling away in the second half.
"You're not happy being down 9-1 in the playoffs," said Marshall girls basketball coach Doug Pickarts, who moved into 15th place all-time with 493 career victories. "We played Randolph earlier this season and were down 13. We won by 20. I know these kids have it in them to come back. You're in a hole when you start off like that.
"Credit to our kids. We just kept plugging away and made things happen. The biggest thing was our kids didn't panic. They have that inner confidence in themselves and know that they are going to get things going. Mya (Andrews), Laura and Anna have seen everything in their four-year career here. When the younger kids see them not panicking it helps. I think there's a calm on our team."
Marshall (20-3) made its biggest push during the middle part of the opening half, scoring nine straight points in quick fashion largely off turnovers.
"They were coming in on the halfcourt trap and getting us up on the side," Luther Prep girls basketball coach Mark Schroeder said. "We play better if we can work the ball around. They forced us into some tough shots and created good turnovers from them when they brought that trap up in the corners and the side. Thought our girls adjusted with what we could and tried to come and meet the ball. Had some decent looks and some of them didn't go in. That happens in basketball."
After a 3-pointer from LPS (10-6) junior forward Grace Schmidt, who finished with a game-high 21 points, the Cardinals closed the first half on a 12-5 push, pulling ahead by nine at the break.
"We didn't get enough pressure on the perimeter and they were throwing it in (to Schmidt)," Pickarts said. "Our 5-foot-4 guards were coming on the backside. Schmidt does a beautiful job keeping it high. We went more 2-3 zone and our press starting getting into them. For it being an 18-point game it was a lot closer than that, Luther Prep played hard."
Nickel had two early baskets in the second and 3-point play by Lutz made it 46-30 with 12 minutes, 15 seconds remaining. In the next three minutes, the Phoenix cut the lead to single digits after a bucket at the rack by Schmidt and 3-pointer from sophomore guard Anna Kieselhorst.
Marshall, which is ranked fifth in the final Associated Press Division 3 poll, reeled off the next eight, including a steal and and transition score by Andrews and led comfortably from there.
"Thought we did a much better job on Grace in the second half," Pickarts said. "We were forcing other kids to have to hit shots. Fortunate for the most part they weren't knocking them down. We had other kids step up. Abby (Ward) hit a 3 and Halle (Weisensel) hit a couples 3s. That's what we need is these other kids to open it up. It's just nice when we get contributions from a lot of areas."
Lutz, a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee recruit, and Nickel, a University of Northern Illinois recruit, do their damage in a variety of fashions.
"Lutz is very good around the basket and has a good nose for the ball," Schroeder said. "She works post moves well. Nickel is so quick. For a girl that is 6-foot, she can move, drive and slash which causes problems. We did a decent job in the first half, helping out and trying to work our zone and double-team when we could. They forced up some good shots and found some weak spots in our zone where they could dish it out on a kick. They stepped up and knocked down big shots."
Luther Prep didn't play as many games as some in the state, in part due to the season being shortened three weeks to accommodate for an alternate fall season and partly because of the annual semester break. They did make every outing count, competing against high-level competition.
"I'm most thankful we got to play this season," said senior forward Lauren Paulsen, who scored seven points. "Being able to play difficult teams brought us together and made us work harder in practice. It also made us closer as a team. We played our hardest in the games we were able to play."
Senior guard Grace Kieselhorst finished with nine points, seven of which came in the first frame.
"I told our girls they have nothing to hang their heads about," Schroeder said. "Four of our losses are to teams ranked in the top five in the state. We've been playing some good competition. For some of those games, we were right there with them playing with the best competition in the state. I'm really happy with the production we've had and the wins we've accomplished. Even in some of the losses we had, our girls never gave up. That was evident tonight as we kept fighting until the very end.
"I'll definitely remember the camaraderie of this team and the hard work every girl put into every practice. Every girl from our Division 1 recruit to the last girl off the bench gave it their all every single practice and was invested in the team. They were all excited for every win and devastated for every loss. They hung together and played together as a team."
In all likelihood, this marks the last time Paulsen and Schmidt will be teammates, a tandem that's been together largely since first and second grade.
"It's been so much fun, especially playing with Grace for so long," Paulsen said of competing for Luther Prep. "It's been amazing playing with this team. The last three years have been such a fun time."
Andrews contributed 12 points and junior wing Abby Ward had 10 for the Cardinals, who won the D3 state championship in 2018 and 2019.
The Cardinals play at top-seeded Laconia in the regional finals tonight at 7 p.m.
MARSHALL 68, LUTHER PREP 50
Luther Prep 25 25 — 50
Marshall 34 34 — 68
LUTHER PREP (fg ft-fta pts) — A. Kieselhorst 1 0-2 3; Paulsen 3 0-0 7; Fitzsimmons 1 0-0 2; G. Kieselhorst 3 2-2 9; Schmidt 7 6-10 21; Sulzle 1 0-0 2; Zellmer 3 0-0 6. Totals 19 8-14 50.
MARSHALL — Held 1 0-0 3; Lutz 6 5-9 17; Andrews 6 0-0 12; Rateike 2 0-0 5; Weisensel 2 0-0 6; Nickel 5 4-7 15; Ward 3 2-2 10. Totals 25 11-18 68.
3-point goals: LP 4 (A. Kieselhorst, Paulsen, G. Kieselhorst, Schmidt); M 7 (Ward 2, Weisensel 2, Nickel, Rateike, Held). Total fouls: LP 17; M 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.