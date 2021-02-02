Avalon Uecke led a balanced attack with 11 points as Watertown’s girls basketball team defeated Janesville Parker 56-27 on Tuesday at WHS.
“Parker was without its leading scorer and they had some injuries, so they have had to play some games shorthanded,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said. “Our girls staled focused throughout. We had a lot of contributions throughout the roster. Just about every kid got into the scorebook. Everybody played a lot and played really well. All those girls work really hard in practice regardless of what happens game to game. To see them all perform well and get major minutes was a definite positive.”
Watertown hosts Fort Atkinson on Thursday at 6 p.m.
WATERTOWN 56, PARKER 27
Parker 8 19 — 27
Watertown 37 19 — 56
Parker (fg ft-fta pts) — Rosga 0 2-4 2, Ayers 2 3-4 8, Luck 5 0-0 13, Miller 2 0-0 4 Totals 9 5-8 27
Watertown (fg ft-fta pts) — Meyers 1 0-2 2, Hafenstein 3 1-2 7, Meyer 1 1-4 3, Linskens 1 2-2 4, Schmutzler 2 0-0 4, Gifford 4 0-2 9, Hinrichs 3 0-2 6, Maas 1 1-2 3, Zubke 3 1-2 7, Uecke 5 0-0 11 Totals 24 6-17 56
Three-point goals — P (Ayers 1, Luck 3), W (Gifford 1, Uecke 1)
Total fouls — P 11, W 7
