FONTANA — Freshman Ava Vesperman paced the Lake Mills girls cross country team to its fifth straight top finish of the season Tuesday at the Duck Pond Invitational in Fontana.
Vesperman’s time of 20 minutes, 57.1 seconds was good for first overall in the 47-runner field and helped the L-Cats to 37 points, just beating out Watertown Luther Prep’s 40.
The L-Cat boys placed third with 68 points, with Kenosha St. Joseph (32) and Luther Prep (39) taking first and second, respectively.
The L-Cats also had the runner-up in the girls race was senior Brooke Fair recording the second best time with a 21:10.6. Fellow senior Lauren Winslow finished fifth with a 22:19.3.
Lake Mills was rounded out with senior Jade Pitta and sophomore Jenna Hosey. Pitta crossed the line at 23:39.6, good for 14th, while Hosey was a spot behind in 15th place with a 23:55.5.
Freshman Olivia Klubertanz was just shy of cracking the top five with a 23:59.4, which placed her 16th.
The L-Cat boys were led by senior Quentin Saylor with a fifth-place finish. Saylor clocked in with a time of 19:26.4. Freshman James Hafenstein just missed the top 10 with a time of 20:32.9, good for 11th.
Senior Jaren Laws finished 14th with a 21:02.5, while sophomore Landon Dierkes placed 18th with a time of 21:37. Senior Sam Giombetti was the L-Cats’ fifth runner with 21:46.9, good for 20th overall in the 48-runner race.
The Phoenix girls were led by a fourth-place finish from Jemimah Habben with a time of 22:09.3. Also inside the top 10 for Luther Prep were senior Katelyn Mensching (22:37.7) and junior Marie Drechsler (23:09.4) with placements of sixth and ninth, respectively. Freshman Alexis Veenhuis clocked in at the 10th spot with a 23:22.4 Senior Hope Sulzle was 11th with a time of 23:26.5.
Luther Prep’s boys captured second and third place thanks to freshmen Elliot Heiderich and Ezekiel Finkbeiner. Heiderich was the runner-up with a time of 18:29.9, while Finkbeiner was third with a 18:30.9.
The Phoenix were rounded out with freshman Lucas Holtz (20:06.9, ninth), junior Jason Horn (20:42.9, 11th) and senior Nathan Rundgren (20:58.8, 13th).
“Both girls and boys teams ran very well today,” Luther Prep cross country coach Joseph Gumm said. “The girls’ consistency showed through once again, as our top five runners finished in the top 11. The boys’ team did very well today, considering we had three varsity runners out for this meet. Having our top two runners, Elliott Heiderich and Ezekiel Finkbeiner, coming in as freshmen and pushing each other to excel is pretty exciting.”
