The scoreboard flashed a trivia question during Saturday night’s football game.
How many wins has Watertown's football program had since 2011? That was the year the Goslings began a 10-year streak of qualifying for the playoffs.
The answer was 58.
Make that 59, with eight of those wins coming against Beaver Dam. Eight straight in the series, to be exact.
The two teams resumed their old Wisconsin Little Ten rivalry as members of the Badger-Large, and this one was memorable.
They combined for 90 points and nearly 1,000 yards of offense between them. Watertown never trailed and held two-score leads on more than one occasion, but the Goslings couldn’t finally exhale until BD exhausted its final chance with two incompletions into the end zone in the final minute. Only then could Watertown celebrate a 49-41 victory over the Golden Beavers at Landsverk Field.
"That was a close one, a lot closer than we expected when we were up 15 with two minutes to go,” Watertown senior left guard John Clifford said.
Clifford and his fellow blockers had another stellar night in the run game. Senior running back Taylor Walter ran it 32 times for 236 yards and a career high five touchdowns. His final score from 1 yard out with 2 minutes, 18 seconds left in regulation gave Watertown (2-2, 1-1 in conference) a 49-34 lead and proved to be the game-winning score.
"It was a night, that’s for sure,” Walter said. “(Our line), they’ve been spectacular. I couldn’t ask for any better guys up front. They’ve done amazing. (We love to run) outside zone. Traps normally are good. Tonight they were a little bit of a struggle at points, but everything in the end just worked out. We ended up with the W.”
Taylor accounted for all three of Watertown’s touchdowns in the first half, covering 17 yards on the first one and six yards each on the next two. Walter also hauled in a 37-yard catch on a wheel route to set up his third score.
"It was awesome,” Clifford said. “In the first half, they came out in 3s and 5s. We were just running our outside zone. (Senior center Cameron Libick) would get the inside nose tackle and I would just come up on the linebacker and (senior tight end Brady Martin) would seal off the edge and it was working great the whole first half. They couldn’t stop it. It was just fun watching Taylor run up the sideline while we were pancaking kids all game.”
Beaver Dam (2-2, 1-1) is under new management and second-year head coach Brock Linde’s offense put on a show as well. The Golden Beavers narrowly outgained Watertown 517 to 474 on a night when both clubs showed tremendous balance.
BD sophomore quarterback Camron Mendoza completed 13 of 22 passes for 281 yards and four touchdowns, all to senior receiver Alex Soto, who finished with 10 catches for 268 yards. Sophomore running back Gabe Klatt ripped through tackles behind an unbalanced line and some wildcat formations and finished with 28 carries for 186 yards and two scores.
"Alex Soto is a buddy of mine from Beaver Dam,” Clifford said. "He had some good plays out there at receiver. It was an awesome game. It was fun."
Walter and his blockers set the tone, but it was senior quarterback Caleb Huff and his receivers who saved the day.
It became clear when Beaver Dam scored touchdowns to close the first half and start the second half to tie the game at 21-21 that the Goslings were wearing down in this battle of attrition. They needed some big plays, and Huff provided them with clutch vertical throws. One week after suffering a knee injury in the 34-28 loss at Janesville Craig, Huff returned and completed 8 of 13 passes for 193 yards and two second half touchdowns.
"My knee was hurting a lot (last week),” Huff said. “I couldn’t really walk (after the game), but over the weekend, it felt a lot better. I got back to practice, battled through it. It hurt a little still today, but you've got to do what you've got to do to help the team. It feels good to get the passing game down. I'm considered more of a runner, but I like to get the ball to my receivers.”
After BD tied it at 21-21 on Soto’s 53-yard touchdown off a bubble screen, Watertown answered when Huff hit senior receiver Christian Rhodes on a hitch-and-go route covering 48 yards. The Goslings worked that play for short yardage a couple times in the first half and got the defensive back to bite up on this play.
"I called that one,” Huff said with a grin.
Huff was smiling again after intercepting Mendoza at Beaver Dam’s 40 on the next series. A pass interference call on a deep ball for Martin in the end zone set the Goslings up first-and-10 at the 13. Taylor ran it in on the next play for his fourth touchdown to put Watertown up 35-21 with 3:46 left in the third quarter.
The Golden Beavers continued to battle. Klatt broke several tackles on a 30-yard run and took an inside zone handoff 10 yards to the house to cut the lead to 35-27 with 11:55 left in the fourth quarter.
Huff had another answer through the air, this time hitting senior receiver Nathan Kehl over the top for a 40-yard TD to give the Goslings a 15-point lead with 10:21 to go. Kehl finished with four catches for 78 yards.
"Kehl, he did a great job tonight,” Huff said. “Our line did an amazing job tonight. They are a very hard line to beat.”
That’s even more true when the deep throws are there.
“It looks pretty good to me when those guys are running into the end zone with 50 yard bombs,” Clifford said.
Nobody was happier to see Huff stick some deep throws than Watertown football coach Benji Kamrath. The former all-state high school quarterback has been grooming passers for years in this system, so it’s gratifying when he sees yet another one flip the switch.
"Caleb came up huge tonight,” Kamrath said. “He gutted it out with a sprained knee. He played a lot both ways and made some incredible throws, and we needed him to do that, because they started to load the box even more. He put a ton of balls on the money and our receivers made plays. They got open, they got one-on-one matchups because of them loading the box, and I was really proud of the way we played tonight.
"Our kids controlled the line of scrimmage all night long. Taylor ran his butt off, as did Brandon (Glaznap) when he was in there. Our kids are tough. A ton of those guys are playing both ways, and they don’t ever complain about being tired. They just go to the next play. We certainly owe them a ton of credit for this victory tonight.”
Walter showed the most toughness. He took a hit on the final play of the first half that knocked his helmet off and laid him out, but he came back to score two more second half touchdowns. He has nine touchdowns over the last three games.
"That was scary, but I felt pretty good (after halftime),” Walter said. “I came back with an edge. That hit was pretty cheap and the play before it, I got hit in the back, but that’s football.”
Walter fumbled at the BD 3-yard line midway through the fourth quarter, but sophomore defensive back Eli Huff intercepted Mendoza on the ensuing drive and returned it to the BD 15. Walter scored five plays later. Junior Matthew Marchant capped off a perfect 7-for-7 night on extra points after Walter’s final touchdown.
Beaver Dam made the final two minutes interesting. Mendoza threw a 44-yard TD pass to Soto with 1:41 remaining, and the Golden Beavers recovered the onside kick. Mendoza found Soto one more time for 40 yards on a fourth down play to get the ball to Watertown’s 15, but the drive stalled on downs in the closing seconds.
"It was tough (going against their offense), I'm not going to lie,” Huff said. "It feels good. It shouldn’t have been as close as it was, but I am glad we won tonight.”
Senior linebacker Sean Kelliher led Watertown’s defense with eight tackles. Glaznap added six. Senior lineman Caden Maas had five. Clifford, Martin and Aden Clark each had four.
“They did make it tough,” Kamrath said of BD. “They have some really talented young players in 24 (Klatt) and 16 (Mendoza), and their ability to win some one on one matchups put some of our young DBs in some tough spots. We had some guys going in and out. They made some big plays, too. Got to give them credit. They’ve got a hell of a team and it was a really good victory.
"After the loss last week, our backs were against the wall. It was a must-win for us to stay in the upper half of the conference and try to get to that magic number of four wins in conference. We have some tough games down the stretch. Our kids found a way to make enough plays tonight. I couldn't be more proud of what they were able to accomplish.”
Watertown travels to face Waunakee on Friday.
WATERTOWN 49, BEAVER DAM 41
Beaver Dam 6 7 8 20 — 41
Watertown 7 14 14 14 — 49
First Quarter
W — Walter 17 run (Marchant kick)
BD — Klatt 60 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
W — Walter 6 run (Marchant kick)
W — Walter 6 run (Marchant kick)
BD — Soto 9 pass from Mendoza (Mendoza kick)
Third Quarter
BD — Soto 53 pass from Mendoza (Soto pass from Mendoza)
W — Rhodes 48 pass from Huff (Marchant kick)
W — Walter 13 run (Marchant kick)
Fourth quarter
BD — Klatt 10 run (Mendoza kick)
W — Kehl 40 pass from Huff (Marchant kick)
BD — Soto 61 pass from Mendoza (kick failed)
W — Walter 1 run (Marchant kick)
BD — Soto 44 pass from Mendoza (Mendoza kick)
Team statistics — First downs: BD 13, W 20 By rush: BD 9, W 13. By pass: BD 4, W 5. By Penalty: BD 0, W 2. Total yards: BD 517, W 474. Rushing: BD 33-236, W 47-281. Passing: BD 281, W 193. Fumbles lost: BD 2-0, W 2-2 Penalties: BD 5-57, W 2-15
Individuals — Rushing: BD, Klatt 28-186; W, Walter, 32-236. Passing (comp.-att-int): BD, Mendoza, 13-22-2; W, Huff 8-13-0. Receiving: BD, Soto, 10-268, W, Kehl 4-78, Rhodes 2-56, Walter 1-37, Clark 1-22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.