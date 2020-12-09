PRAIRIE DU SAC — Watertown’s boys swim team lost to Sauk Prairie 125-45 on Tuesday night.
Sauk Prairie swept the first place finishes in every event.
Placing second for the Goslings were Liam McCloskey in the 50 freestyle (24.61 seconds) and the 100 freestyle (55.06), Zach Jaworski in the 100 backstroke (1:06.88), Nathan Williams in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.82), the 200 medley relay team of Jaworski, Williams, Jack Heier and McCloskey (1:51.89) and the 400 freestyle relay team of McCloskey, Jaworski, Heier and Williams in 3:49.62.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Logan Fuchs, Jackson Barta, Evan Jaworski and Matthew Marchant placed third in 1:43.75. Also placing third individually were Zach Jaworski in the 200 individual medley (2:29.91) and Heier in the 100 butterfly (1:09.77).
