BEAVER DAM —Tyler Bunkoske led four players in double figures with 19 points for tournament host Beaver Dam in an 81-55 win over Waterloo’s boys basketball team on Friday night.

The Golden Beavers made 28 fields goals including 12 from 3-point range.

Senior guard Eugene Wolff and junior forward Rick Ugorji each scored 14 points to lead Waterloo (0-2).

“We did some good things tonight,” Waterloo boys basketball coach Trevor Deppe said. “We had some mistakes, but we recognize those and are going learn from them.”

Waterloo plays its second and final game at the Beaver Dam tournament today.

BEAVER DAM 81, WATERLOO 55

Waterloo 24 31 — 55

Beaver Dam 41 40 — 81

Waterloo (fg ft-fta tp) — Marshall 0 0-4 0, Setz 2 2-2 7, Unzueta 4 0-0 9, Wollin 0 0-1 0, Wolff 4 4-4 14, Ring 1 0-0 3, Ritter 1 0-0 2, Fiedorowicz 1 2-2 4, Ugorji 4 6-12 14, Davis 1 0-0 2 Totals 18 14-25 55

Beaver Dam (fg ft-fta tp) — Bunkoske 8 1-1 19, Helbring 5 3-3 15, Kaul 5 0-1 14, Kuhl 5 1-3 15, Soto 2 2-5 7, Sharkey 1 0-0 3, Loomans 1 0-0 3, Mendoza 0 0-2 0, Semrau 0 1-2 1, Cubreda 0 1-2 1, Schmuh 1 1-1 3 Totals 28 10-20 81

Three-point goals — W (Setz, Unzueta, Wolff 2, Ring), BD (Bunkoske 2, Helbing 2, Kaul 4, Kuhl, Soto, Sharkey, Loomans)

Total fouls — W 18, BD 17

