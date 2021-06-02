NEW GLARUS — Wyatt Peterson had two of Waterloo’s four hits in a 4-0 Capitol South baseball loss to New Glarus on Tuesday.

Blake Huebner started for Waterloo (5-10, 3-5 in conference) and took the loss, allowing one earned run on three hits with eight strikeouts and four walks over four innings. Brody Tschanz finished up in relief, allowing three unearned runs on three hits with two strikeouts and two walks over the final two innings.

NEW GLARUS 4, WATERLOO 0

Waterloo*000*000*0*—*0*4*3

New Glarus*001*003*x*—*4*6*2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Huebner (L; 4.0-3-1-1-8-4), Tschanz (2.0-3-3-0-2-2); NG: Barker (W; 7.0-4-0-0-5-1).

Leading hitters — W: Peterson 2x3; NG: Schuett 2x3, Mihlbauer 2x3.

