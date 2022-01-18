Adrianne Bader
Dodgeland senior forward Adrianne Bader goes up strong while Waterloo junior forward Alyssa Baumann defends during a girls basketball game in Juneau on Monday. Bader scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Trojans in their 66-50 victory.

 Angie Firari

JUNEAU — Senior forward Adrianne Bader scored a game-high 21 points and senior guard Miranda Firari added 18 to lead Dodgeland’s girls basketball team to a 66-50 win over Waterloo on Monday.

“Happy for our seniors as this was their first time coming out victorious over Waterloo in four years,” Dodgeland girls basketball coach Tim Shramek said.

Bader added 13 rebounds for a double-double, while Firari added five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Sophomore Emma Carpenter added six points and eight rebounds and Elizabeth Knueppel chipped in with seven points and five rebounds. Freshman Mallory Kohn added 10 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals for Dodgeland (8-6).

“It was a nice bounce back game for us,” Shramek said. “We did not play well last Saturday night. It was great to see us respond with maximum effort. Great team win.”

Brenna Huebner scored 12 points and Tess Blundell added 11 for Waterloo (6-8).

On Thursday, Dodgeland travels to face Oshkosh Lourdes while Waterloo plays at Marshall.

DODGELAND 66, WATERLOO 50

Waterloo 20 30 — 50

Dodgeland 32 33 — 66

Waterloo (fg ft-fta tp) — K. Webster 2 2-2 6, Lauersdorf 2 0-0 6, Jaehnke 2 0-0 5, Seeber 1 0-0 3, Blundell 4 1-2 11, Huebner 5 0-0 12, Baumann 2 2-2 6, Albrecht 1 0-0 2 Totals 19 5-6 50

Dodgeland (fg ft-fta tp) — Kohn 4 2-4 10, Knueppel 2 1-2 7, Carpenter 2 2-5 6, Firari 6 5-6 18, Kompsi 2 0-0 4, Bader 10 1-1 21 Totals 26 11-18 66

Three-point goals — W (Lauersdorf 2, Jaehnke, Seeber, Blundell 2, Huebner 2), D (Knueppel 2, Firari)

Total fouls — W 16, D 11

