EAST TROY -- Junior forward Ayianna Johnson scored a game-best 21 points, senior guard Abby Helmink contributed 14 and the Jefferson girls basketball team earned its 10th Rock Valley victory of the season, beating host East Troy 55-27 on Friday.
Johnson scored 15 first-half points en route to her seventh 20-point performance of the season. Helmink, who is averaging 13 points a game over the last six, hit three of her four 3-pointers in the first half, which saw Jefferson (12-6, 10-3 RVC) build a 27-13 lead. The Eagles, who have won four of their last five, quickly put the game out of reach in the second period.
"We got the ball inside and AJ had a nice night," Jefferson girls basketball coach Mark Peterson said. "Abby played a great game and had multiple steals. Aidyn (Messmann) had a nice second half. We were down Riley (Madden) tonight, so other kids had to step in. We got all 11 kids in again, which was nice to see.
"Our defense got better as the game went on. This is a good road conference win. We're happy for it."
Junior forward Mackenzie Thom added nine points for Jefferson, which is tied for second in the RVC with Edgerton. Brodhead beat McFarland on Friday, improving to 12-0 in league play.
Freshman Amya Pluess led the Trojans (3-13, 3-10) with nine points.
Jefferson hosts Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. in a nonconference game between teams in the same WIAA Division 3 regional.
