WATERLOO — Host Waterloo turned a one-point halftime deficit into a 55-42 non-conference win over Hustisford Tuesday at Waterloo Fieldhouse.
The Pirates (5-2) trailed 20-19 at the break, but used a 21-4 run to pull ahead and away from the Falcons (0-3).
“They got up early with a couple of quick baskets so we changed defenses real quick,” said Waterloo head coach Gabe Haberkorn. “I think the big play was when (Rylie) Collien picked up her fourth (foul). We were able to pick up the pressure when she stepped out.”
Senior Skyler Powers and sophomore Julia Asik each scored five points to fuel the big run, turning a 26-21 deficit into a 42-30 advantage with a little under 12 ½ minutes to play.
“In the first half we were missing free throws and we were missing a lot of layups and we let them stay in the game,” said Haberkorn.
The two non-conference teams combined to shoot 28 free throws (making 15) in the first half, while only sinking a combined eight field goals. Hustisford took a 20-19 lead into halftime after sophomore Morgan Kehl scored with 8 seconds remaining.
Powers led a trio of Pirates in double figures with 17, Asik scored 12 and sophomore Sophia Schneider chipped in 12.
Collien (12) and sophomore Autumn Kuehl (10) both reached double digits for the Falcons.
Hustisford plays at Dodgeland on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
Waterloo hosts Belleville on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
WATERLOO 55, HUSTISFORD 42
Hustisford 20 22 — 42
Waterloo 19 36 — 55
Hustisford (fg ft-fta pts) — Bischoff 2 0-0 6 A. Hildebrandt 1 0-0 2, Kehl 3 0-1 6, Ewert 0 1-4 1, Collien 4 2-8 12, Snyder 1 0-0 2, Joeckel 1 1-1 3, Kuehl 4 2-3 10. Totals — 16 6-17 42.
Waterloo — Schneider 3 4-6 12, Webster 0 0-2 0, Powers 5 5-6 17, Jaehnke 1 2-3 4, Asik 5 2-2 13, Huebner 0 3-4 3, Wolff 1 2-2 4, Baymann 1 0-0 2. Totals — 16 18-25 55.
3-point goals — H 4 (Bischoff 2, Collien 2); W 5 (Schneider 2, Powers 2, Asik 1). Total fouls — H 17; W 16.
