Junior forward Brady Martin scored 12 points to lead Watertown’s boys basketball team to a 56-41 win over Sauk Prairie on Monday at WHS.
Watertown (5-10) avenged a 54-44 loss at Sauk Prairie in December with an inspired defensive effort which led to scoring on the other end. The Goslings held the Eagles to just one field goal over an eight-minute stretch late in the first half and stretched a 13-10 lead to a 24-13 advantage.
Martin began the spurt with consecutive baskets, finishing the first one strong in transition following a steal. Senior guard Jackson Wehner followed with another transition basket and junior forward Nate Gapinski knocked down a baseline jumper.
Junior guard Ollie Meyers answered a Sauk Prairie 3 with one of his own. Junior guard Anthony Bohman closed out the half with a transition basket to send Watertown into the break leading 28-15.
“I told (assistant coach) Benji Kamrath after the game, ’Thanks for that defense’,” Watertown boys basketball coach Jim O’Leary said. “He teaches it. He’s our scout. The kids make it happen, but the kids are following a good game plan that coach Kamrath puts out there. Defense was definitely what got us going. On offense, we moved the ball and we moved people. We’ve struggled with that, but tonight, it worked.”
Gapinski scored seven of his nine points in the first half, and his final two were memorable. He began the second half with his first dunk of the season, and the Goslings kept the lead in double figures the rest or the way. Martin scored eight of his points in the second half for the Goslings, who led 51-29 at one point.
“We started the half with a set play,” O’Leary said. “We ran a play with Gapinski getting a dunk on a play that the kids called, which I find is the better thing. Great way to start a half. You’re always worried about going flat, but that didn’t happen. We led by 22 at one point. Everybody played a lot.”
Watertown hosts Baraboo Thursday and Portage on Saturday to close out the regular season.
WATERTOWN 56,
SAUK PRAIRIE 41
Sauk Prairie 15 26 — 41
Watertown 28 28 — 56
Sauk Prairie (fg ft-fta pts) — Gibbs 1 0-0 2, K. Been 1 0-0 3, Uselman 1 2-2 4, K. Breunig 1 0-0 2, I. Breunig 1 0-0 3, L. Been 1 0-0 2, E. Breunig 1 0-0 3, Wilson 5 2-2 14, D. Breunig 3 1-1 8 Totals 15 5-5 41
Watertown (fg ft-fta pts) — Wehner 2 0-0 4, Meyers 2 0-0 6, Shelton 2 0-0 6, Kehl 1 0-0 2, Sellnow 1 0-0 2, Gapinski 4 0-0 9, Bohman 3 0-0 7, Martin 5 0-0 12, Roberts 3 0-0 6, Clifford 1 0-0 2 Totals 24 0-0 56
Three-point goals — S (K. Been 1, I. Breunig 1, E. Breunig 1, Wilson 2, D. Breunig 1), W (Meyers 2, Shelton 2, Gapinski 1, Bohman 1, Martin 2)
Total fouls — SP 4, W 7
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.