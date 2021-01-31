BELOIT — Senior guard Ainsley Howard scored 14 points as the Jefferson girls basketball team won a 46-39 Rock Valley Conference game Friday on the road against Beloit Turner.
"Huge road win tonight," Jefferson girls basketball coach Mark Peterson said. "Another great team effort and the girls battled through foul trouble and adversity. Every single player on this team works their tail off every practice and every game no matter their role."
Howard made a pair of 3-pointers and went 6-for-8 from the free throw line to lead the Eagles, who are seventh-ranked in the Associated Press Division 2 poll. Olivia Tinder and Presley Hasse both scored 10 points for the Trojans.
"We knew we had to play great defense tonight against Tinder and their 3-point shooters and we did," Peterson said. "Tinder is a terrific player and has had a great career and to hold her to 10 points was a total team effort. Coach Farelli from Turner really gets his players to get after and play great defense so we had to battle for every point."
Jefferson (15-1) outscored Turner 31-22 after trailing 17-15 at halftime, pushing its win streak to four games.
JEFFERSON 46, BELOIT TURNER 39
Jefferson 15 31 — 46
Beloit Turner 17 22 — 39
JEFFERSON (fg ftm-fta pts) — Madden 2 0-0 5, Messmann 2 4-6 8, Howard 3 6-8 14, S. Peterson 1 0-0 2, Dearborn 1 0-0 2, Helmink 3 0-2 8, Johnson 2 3-4 7. Totals 14 13-27 46.
BELOIT TURNER — Adams 1 6-6 8, Wilson 2 0-0 4, Fitzgerald 1 0-1 2, Pr. Hasse 4 0-3 10, Klossner 0 1-2 1, Tinder 2 6-6 10, Pe. Hasse 2 0-2 4. Totals 12 13-20 39.
3-pointers: J 5 (Madden, Howard 2, Helmink 2), BT 2 (Pr. Hasse 2). Total fouls: J 19, BT 22.
