Goslings sweep Beavers

Watertown’s girls tennis team improved to 8-1 with a 7-0 sweep of Reedsburg on Tuesday at the Brandt-Quirk tennis courts.

The Goslings won each match in straight sets.

“A solid team win tonight,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “We were able to carry some momentum from yesterday’s match and we took care of business on the court. Now we get a bit of a break before two tough matches next week. We need to refocus, get after it on the practice court, and make each other better. It’s going to be an exciting few weeks.”

WATERTOWN 7,

REEDSBURG 0

Singles

No. 1 — Aubrey Schmutzler (W) def. Gabby Weis (R) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 — Danielle Krakow (W) def. Katelyn Wilhelm (R) 6-2, 6-4

No. 3 — Natalia Cortes (W) def. Emma Rockweiler (R) 6-2, 6-2

No. 4 — Addison Kuenzi (W) def. Halle Hahn (R) 7-6(2), 6-1

Doubles

No. 1 — Sydney Linskens/Abby Marr (W) def. Sophie Tourdot/Emily Wood (R) 6-1, 6-3

No. 2 — Mya Werning/Cassidy Wesemann (W) def. Brooke Benseman/Dani Peyer (R) 6-0, 6-2

No. 3 — Jacey Smith/Avalon Uecke (W) def. Ashley Crary/Vickrey Cummings (R) 6-0, 6-1

