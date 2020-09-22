Watertown’s girls tennis team improved to 8-1 with a 7-0 sweep of Reedsburg on Tuesday at the Brandt-Quirk tennis courts.
The Goslings won each match in straight sets.
“A solid team win tonight,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “We were able to carry some momentum from yesterday’s match and we took care of business on the court. Now we get a bit of a break before two tough matches next week. We need to refocus, get after it on the practice court, and make each other better. It’s going to be an exciting few weeks.”
WATERTOWN 7,
REEDSBURG 0
Singles
No. 1 — Aubrey Schmutzler (W) def. Gabby Weis (R) 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 — Danielle Krakow (W) def. Katelyn Wilhelm (R) 6-2, 6-4
No. 3 — Natalia Cortes (W) def. Emma Rockweiler (R) 6-2, 6-2
No. 4 — Addison Kuenzi (W) def. Halle Hahn (R) 7-6(2), 6-1
Doubles
No. 1 — Sydney Linskens/Abby Marr (W) def. Sophie Tourdot/Emily Wood (R) 6-1, 6-3
No. 2 — Mya Werning/Cassidy Wesemann (W) def. Brooke Benseman/Dani Peyer (R) 6-0, 6-2
No. 3 — Jacey Smith/Avalon Uecke (W) def. Ashley Crary/Vickrey Cummings (R) 6-0, 6-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.