LAKE MILLS — Luther Prep’s boys golf team took sixth after shooting 199 at the second Capitol Conference meet on Monday at the Lake Mills Golf Course.

Noah Bickelhaupt led the Phoenix with a 47. Sam DeBruin was next with a 49. Ethan Schmidt (50) and Malachi Neumann (53) also scored. Titus Doletzksy (61) turned in the team’s fifth score.

“The cold and wind made it a bit difficult out on the course today, but I was able to see some great shots out there still — especially Ethan’s hole out from the bunker and a nice approach by Malachi that almost went in for an eagle,” Luther Prep boys golf coach Alison Lindemann said.

Warriors fourth, Phoenix seventh at first conference meet

NEW GLARUS — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys golf team took fourth place with a team score of 174 at the season’s first Capitol Conference multi held at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club on Tuesday, April 19.

Brandon Kreutz led the Warriors with a round of 39, sharing medalist honors. Cooper Jensen (44), Bear Deavers (44) and Will Popp (47) also scored.

Luther Prep shot 194, placing seventh. Malachi Neumann led the Phoenix with a round of 44. Ethan Schmidt (46), Sam DeBruin (49) and Noah Bickelhaupt (55) also scored.

Lake Mills shot 219 to finish eighth led by Mason Levake’s round of 51. Lukas Kleinfeldt (52), Matt Nelson (54) and Cooper Woolley (62) also scored.

Team scores: Lodi 167 (won first-place tiebreaker), Cambridge 167, Lakeside Lutheran 174, New Glarus 175, Monticello/Belleville 183, Columbus 190, Luther Prep 194, Lake Mills 219, Wisconsin Heights incomplete.

Recommended for you

Load comments