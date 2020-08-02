CLYMAN — Bryce Schuett put the hurt on his former team with three hits and two RBIs, sparking the Clyman Canners to a 6-3 win over the Lebanon Whitetails in a Rock River League Southern Division baseball game on Sunday at Stueber Field.
The two teams staged a pitcher’s duel through seven innings before turning up the heat down the stretch.
Clyman ace Nick Klavekoske threw seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk. He left with a 1-0 lead courtesy of Schuett’s RBI single to center which scored Josh Oswald in the fourth inning.
Lebanon went with Neil Braker, whose off-speed delivery was effective through six innings. The Canners extended their lead to 2-0 in the seventh. James Muenchow drew a leadoff walk, Rose reached on a bunt single, Ryan Kaul bunted the runners over and Spencer Hans hit a sacrifice fly to right.
The Whitetails have made it a habit to rally off relievers to make games interesting, and did so again here against Chase Davis.
Lebanon (4-3 RRL) scored two in the top of the eighth to tie it at 2-2. Braker reached on an error with one out, Noah Zubke drew a walk and Neal Matson drove in both of them with a two-run single to left.
Clyman (6-2 RRL) responded with four runs in the bottom of the frame.
Oswald drew a leadoff walk, Hunter Olson followed with a one-out walk and Schuett hit an RBI single to center. Olson also scored on the play due to an error. Schuett took third on the error and scored on an infield hit by Muenchow. After Kaul was hit by a pitch, Hans hit an RBI double to left to make it 6-2.
Clyman turned a 6-4-3 double play in the top of the ninth, but the Whitetails rallied again with two outs. Cameron Streich fought off several pitches and singled to left. Warren Braunschweig singled up the middle and Braker walked to load the bases for Zubke, who hit an RBI single to center. The Canners escaped when Davis fielded Cam Schuett’s comebacker and flipped to Oswald at first for the final out.
Lebanon plays at Neosho on Saturday, while Clyman travels to face Helenville on Sunday.
CLYMAN 6, LEBANON 3
Lebanon 000 000 021 — 3 7 2
Clyman 000 100 14X — 6 9 2
WP: Davis
LP: Braker
Lebanon (ab-r-h-rbi) — Braker 4-1-1-0, Zubke 4-1-2-1, Schuett 5-0-0-0, Matson 4-0-1-2, Doyle 4-0-0-0, Demetropoulos 2-0-1-0, Klawitter 3-0-0-0, Streich 4-1-1-0, Braunschweig 4-0-1-0 Totals 34-3-7-3
Clyman (ab-r-h-rbi) — Kaul 3-0-0-0, Hans 4-0-1-2, Schmitt 4-0-0-0, Oswald 3-2-1-0, T. Schmitt 3-0-1-0, Olson 3-1-0-0, Schuett 4-1-3-2, Muenchow 3-2-1-1, Rose 4-0-2-0 Totals 31-6-9-5
2B — C (T. Schmitt, Hans)
Pitching — HO: Braker (L) 9 in 8, Klavekoske (C) 3 in 7, Davis (C) 4 in 2. R: Braker (L) 6, Klavekoske (C) 0, Davis (C) 3. SO: Braker (L) 2, Klavekoske (C) 10, Davis (C) 1. BB: Braker (L) 4, Klavekoske (C) 1, Davis (C) 2
Friday’s game
CLYMAN 10,
JOHNSON CREEK 0
JOHNSON CREEK — Tony Schmitt threw seven scoreless innings and helped his own cause with two hits and an RBI as the Clyman Canners shut out Johnson Creek Pioneers in a Rock River League Southern Division baseball game on Sunday at Firemen’s Park.
The Canners avenged a 4-3 loss to the Pioneers in the season opener with a run-rule victory in eight innings. Spencer Hans, Nick Schmitt, Bryce Schuett and James Muenchow each drove in a pair of runs.
Schmitt allowed five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks. Clint Rose pitched a scoreless eighth in relief with one strikeout.
Josh Braunschweig took the loss for Johnson Creek, allowing three earned runs on four hits with one strikeout and four walks over three innings. Bow Hartwig and Alan Mares each had two hits for the Pioneers.
CLYMAN 10,
JOHNSON CREEK 0
Clyman 010 402 03 — 10 11 0
Johnson Creek 000 000 00 — 0 6 1
WP: T. Schmitt
LP: Braunschweig
Clyman (ab-r-h-rbi) — Kaul 5-1-2-0, Jakel 1-0-0-0, Hans 6-1-2-2, N. Schmitt 4-1-2-2, Oswald 4-0-0-0, Gutierrez 0-1-0-0, T. Schmitt 5-2-2-1, Olson 1-2-0-0, Schuett 3-0-1-2, Muenchow 2-1-1-2, Rose 3-1-1-1 Totals 34-10-11-10
Johnson Creek (ab-r-h-rbi) — Molini 4-0-0-0, Hartwig 4-0-2-0, Swanson 4-0-1-0, Lauersdorf 3-0-0-0, Kircher 1-0-0-0, Mares 3-0-2-0, Frey 3-0-1-0, Braunschweig 2-0-0-0, M. Olszewski 3-0-0-0, D. Olszewski 2-0-0-0, H. Olszewski 1-0-0-0 Totals 30-0-6-0
2B — C (T. Schmitt, Hans)
Pitching — HO: T. Schmitt (C) 5 in 7, Rose (C) 0 in 1, Braunschweig (JC) 4 in 3, H. Olszewski (JC) 6 in 3, Frey (JC) 1 in 1, D. Olszewski (JC) 0 in 1. R: T. Schmitt (C) 0, Rose (C) 0, Braunschweig (JC) 3, H. Olszewski (JC) 4, Frey (JC) 3, D. Olszewski (JC) 0. SO: T. Schmitt (C) 7, Rose (C) 1, Braunschweig (JC) 1, H. Olszewski (JC) 1, Frey (JC) 1, D. Olszewski (JC) 0. BB: T. Schmitt (C) 2, Rose (C) 0, Braunschweig (JC) 4, H. Olszewski (JC) 3, Frey (JC) 3, D. Olszewski (JC) 0
