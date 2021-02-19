HUSTISFORD — It isn’t often a team feels the need to prove itself after a double-digit win, but that’s the attitude the Falcons took into a Division 5 regional semifinal against Fall River on Friday.
Just days after taking over the No. 1 ranking for Division 5 for the first time in mid-January, the Falcons hosted Fall River and got tested before pulling away for a 66-54 victory.
“After our last game, they were going into the locker room, saying we don’t want to see them in the playoffs,’” Hustisford senior guard Dylan Kuehl said. “We remembered that.”
Husty took a 15-point lead into halftime, then opened the second half on an 18-0 run and went on to bury Fall River 77-35 at the Falcons’ Nest.
Kuehl just missed a triple double, scoring a game-high 24 points and adding 10 assists and eight rebounds. Junior guard Gavin Thimm scored 13 of his 17 points during the second half blitz, and senior center Alex Eggleston poured in nine of his 11 points after the break for the top-seeded Falcons, who host second-seeded Cambria-Friesland for the regional championship tonight at 7 p.m.
"That was a wake-up (the first time around),” Hustisford boys basketball coach Otto Hopfinger said. "It was a short notice game and it was one of those games where I think we thought we could just go through the motions and we realized we have to come to play. They have been buying into the defense first attitude and how it creates our offense.
"We know (Fall River coach Arnie Oelke) is a smart coach and he came up with some good schemes last time, so we practiced every possible scheme known to man just about. We went through the different scenarios, so we were prepared. We knew the team that wants it the most is going to win this game and I think we really showed how much we want it.”
That’s not to say Hustisford (13-3) didn’t have to grind it out in the early going. Fall River (10-15) sat in a zone and dared the Falcons to win from the perimeter, and they struggled from the floor in the first half.
It didn’t matter. The Falcons simply attacked the offensive glass and turned long misses into short makes as part of a game-opening 15-4 run. Kuehl had a putback and a tip-in and capped the run with a 3-pointer from the left wing to put Husty up 11 with 9 minutes, 47 seconds left in the half.
The Pirates responded with a five-point spurt. Junior forward Barrett Nelson scored off a drive and dish from speedy sophomore Cullen Rawls, and senior guard Sam Osterhaus hit the first of his three triples on the night to make it 15-9 with 8:41 to go in the half.
Junior forward Blake Peplinski answered for the Falcons with back-to-back baskets, finishing on an assist from Kuehl and then converting a cutback to push the lead back to nine.
Fall River never got closer than seven the rest of the half. The Pirates shot the ball well in the regular season meeting, but couldn’t replicate that effort in the playoff rematch. The Falcons took plenty of pride in that.
"Our main thing last time we played them was we didn’t close out on the shooters well at all,” Kuehl said. "In practice, that’s what we practiced, closing out the shooters. We were going to make them beat us inside with our big guys and that wasn’t going to happen.”
Kuehl scored 15 of his points in the first half. Senior forward Brody Thimm added all seven of his points in the first half and grabbed seven rebounds.
Thimm had a putback during the game-opening run, then finished a spin move with a floater in the lane and added a 3 from the left wing to help the Falcons regain a double-digit lead late in the half.
"I was just in the right spot at the right time,” Thimm said. "My teammates found me when I was feeling it. I was just trying to work hard so we can get the win.
"Everyone just knows their roles and they know when to step up and make a big play. We’ve all been used to these situations for years and it’s nothing new to us. We know who our guys are and what they are capable of in every situation. They just know when to step up and when their time to shine is.
"My role last year was more of a hustle guy who gets rebounds, take charges, whatever I could do. This year, I had to take on a little more of a scoring role, not as much, but just a little more of a scoring role. I haven’t been getting as many rebounds as I used to, but this is what the team needs me to do this year.
"Other guys are getting rebounds and working hard on every play, just trying to play defense and do whatever we need. I am so proud of those guys (who are role players). They are working their butts off every night and it’s amazing to watch.”
The game seemed well in hand at the half, and the Falcons dropped the hammer after the break. Eggleston opened the scoring with a three-point play after a putback. Gavin Thimm, who began the game with a 3 before picking up two fouls midway through the first half, regained his shooting touch starting with a 3 from the left elbow.
Next, Eggleston put up a shot in the lane and Kuehl crashed in from the baseline for his only dunk of the night. Showtime continued, with Gavin Thimm converting a three-point play in transition. Kuehl backed off a defender with a crossover dribble and knocked down a floater, then hit a 3 on the next possession before dishing to Eggleston for another transition basket to make it 50-17 with 13:53 remaining.
“Dylan was incredible tonight,” Hopfinger said.
Nelson snapped the drought for Fall River with a free throw with 13:02 left in the game, but the Falcons answered with a 9-0 run. Eggleston drove in from the arc and hit a hook shot. Peplinski converted a three-point play off an assist from Kuehl. Gavin Thimm blew in from the baseline for a reverse layup and capped that run with yet another transition basket.
Eggleston added six rebounds. Senior guard Dylan Kaemmerer added five rebounds, three steals and three assists. Gavin Thimm added four assists.
“(Our posts) were on the glass like crazy tonight,” Kuehl said. "That’s what helped us extend our lead like we did. We kept getting second chance opportunities. We kept getting defensive rebounds. We didn’t give them any second chance opportunities. We set screens when we needed them. We just did everything perfect.”
No argument from Hopfinger.
"Dylan Kammerer got a couple nice offensive rebounds and kept things alive,” Hopfinger said. "They all stepped up at their time and did the little things that they needed to do. Part of it is just playing with pure heart and hustle. They just wanted it more. I knew second half coming out, if we could change things up a little bit and just play tenacious zone defense, it was going to frustrate the heck out of them and it worked. We held them scoreless for five minutes."
HUSTISFORD 77, FALL RIVER 35
Fall River 17 18 — 35
Hustisford 32 45 — 77
Fall River (fg ft-fta pts) — Osterhaus 3 0-0 9, Rawls 1 4-8 6, Blevins 0 0-1 0, Miller 1 2-3 4, Nelson 4 1-2 9, Vieth 2 22 7 Totals 11 9-16 35
Hustisford (fg ft-fta pts) — J. Peplinski 1 0-0 2, B. Thimm 3 0-0 7, G. Thimm 6 2-3 17, Kuehl 8 6-8 24, Eggleston 4 3-5 11, Brugger 1 0-0 2, Newville 2 0-0 5, B. Peplinski 4 1-2 9 Totals 29 12-18 77
Three-point goals — FR (Osterhaus 3, Vieth 1), H (B. Thimm 1, G. Thimm 3, Kuehl 2, Newville 1)
Total fouls — FR 17, H 16
Fouled out — FR (Nelson)
