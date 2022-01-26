Falcons avenge earlier loss to Trojans

JUNEAU — Senior guard Rylie Collien scored 16 points for Hustisford’s girls basketball team in a 48-35 Trailways East win over Dodgeland on Tuesday.

Hustisford (9-7, 3-3 in conference) led 30-16 at halftime. Dodgeland (8-8, 3-4) cut the deficit to 34-33 in the second half before the Falcons pulled away to salvage a season split with the Trojans.

Senior guard Elizabeth Knueppel led Dodgeland with ten points. Senior guard Miranda Firari added seven points and nine rebounds while senior forward Adrianne Bader added five points and 12 rebounds. Bader entered the game needing 13 points to reach 1,000 for her career.

"Our defense was really good,” Hustisford girls basketball coach Jason Hildebrandt said. "We kept their two leading scorers (Bader and Firari) way under their average tonight.”

Collien added 10 rebounds and four steals for the Falcons. Senior forward Morgan Kehl added seven rebounds. Junior guard Riley Becker added eight points and three steals. Junior forward Nina Joeckel added eight points.

"Our offense, we took care of the ball,” Hildebrandt said. "We cut well without the ball tonight. It's helping that we have everybody back. The last time we played them, we were short a couple players. We’re hopefully the healthy ones now."

On Friday, Hustisford travels to Oshkosh to face Lourdes while Dodgeland travels to Beaver Dam to take on Wayland Academy.

HUSTISFORD 48, DODGELAND 35

Hustisford 30 18 — 48

Dodgeland 16 19 — 35

Hustisford (fg ft-fta tp) — Becker 3 2-2 8, Kehl 1 0-0 2, Ewert 2 2-4 6, Collien 5 5-8 16, Snyder 1 1-2 4, Huncosky 1 0-0 2, Joeckel 4 0-0 8, Kuehl 1 0-0 2 Totals 18 10-16 48

Dodgeland (fg ft-fta tp) — Kohn 3 0-0 6, Knueppel 4 1-1 10, Carpenter 2 0-1 5, Firari 2 2-3 7, Kompsi 1 0-0 2, Bader 2 1-2 5 Totals 14 4-7 35

Three-point goals — H (Collien, Snyder), D (Knueppel, Carpenter, Firari)

Total fouls — H 14, D 12

Fouled out — H (Kuehl)

Recommended for you

Load comments