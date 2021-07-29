Lake Mills junior forward Ava Stelter and Hustisford/Dodgeland junior forward Rylie Collien were each voted Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association honorable mention all-state in voting held recently.
Stelter, the Capitol Conference Player of the Year, finished with 35 goals and four assists in just 12 contests of an injury-shortened season for an L-Cat team that posted an 8-3-5 record.
Collien, the Flyway Conference Player of the Year, tallied 19 goals this season, adding two assists for an H/D United side that went 11-1-1 this season.
