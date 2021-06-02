Watertown’s boys tennis team closed out the Badger South slate with a 5-2 record with a 4-3 win over Stoughton on Wednesday at the Brandt-Quirk tennis courts.
Trevor Bird and Jackson Barta won at No. 3 and 4 singles, respectively. The No. 2 doubles team of Alex Byrne and Aiden McCarthy and the No. 3 doubles team of Jake Olszewski and Eli Zubke each won 6-0, 6-0.
“Stoughton has some great players at the top of their lineup, but we battled and made them work,” Watertown boys tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “The bottom of the lineup really carried us in this match, singles and doubles. Trevor and Jackson played very well and got two big wins for us. They both showed a lot of patience and found the right time to take control of points. I’ve been really impressed by each of them and how they have steadily improved this season.”
Watertown travels to Quann Park on Friday for the Badger South tournament.
“The guys are excited for conference, Dobbins said. “We’ve been building towards these moments and we are ready for the challenge.”
WATERTOWN 4,
STOUGHTON 3
Singles
No. 1 — Steven Benoy (S) def. Dylan Geske (W) 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 — Connor Lyons (S) def. Owen Harris (W) 6-3, 6-3
No. 3 — Trevor Bird (W) def. Nathan Eppler (S) 6-4, 6-4
No. 4 — Jackson Barta (W) def. Stephen Krcma (S) 6-4, 6-2
Doubles
No. 1 — Dugan/Schreier (S) def. Patrick Lampe/Dominic Voigt (W) 6-2, 6-2
No. 2 — Alex Byrne/Aiden McCarthy (W) def. Loftus/Day (S) 6-0, 6-0
No. 3 — Jake Olszewski/Eli Zubke (W) def. Moser/Williamson (S) 6-0, 6-0
