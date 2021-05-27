Watertown’s boys track and field team won a triangular with Stoughton and Fort Atkinson while the girls placed second on Tuesday at WHS.
“We are entering the time of the season where we really begin to see the rewards of our work up to this point,” Watertown track and field coach Chris Mertens said. “We saw another 33 PRs or SBs despite windy conditions. Seeing the smiles on our student-athletes’ faces after they achieve a new PR is always fun.”
The Goslings won five events in boys competition and scored 65 points to edge Stoughton by 1.5 points.
Junior Jonathan Kilps won the 400 (53.58) and took second in the pole vault (11-0).
“Jonathon Kilps finished very strong against the wind in the last 100 meters of the 400 meter dash,” Mertens said.
Senior Josh Krueger won the 1,600 in 4:48.20. Senior Christopher Kitzhaber won the 3,200 (10:15.46).
“ Josh Krueger and Chris Kitzhaber did a great job running PRs in the windy conditions,” Mertens said. “Both took command of their races early and kept pushing the paces. Coach Kirk Wackett is excited by what both of them can do as we approach the conference and tournament series.”
Junior Logan Fuchs won the 300 hurdles (19.90).
“Logan Fuchs is getting closer to 3-stepping more of the 110-meter hurdles,” Mertens said. “When he does that, he will see significant time drop.”
Junior Eric Chairez won the high jump (5-8).
“On his 5’ 8” jump, Eric Chairez cleared by enough that it would have likely cleared even higher heights,” Mertens said. “We look forward to those higher attempts in future meets.”
In the 800 meter run, junior Aden Clark was second (2:13.94) and senior Nathan Williams was third (2:15.23).
“Aden Clark moved up from the sprint group to make his initial foray into the 800 meters,” Mertens said. “He did a great job putting himself in a good position through one lap and competed strong throughout the race. His versatility adds more depth to our lineup.”
In the 300 hurdles, sophomore Ben Gifford placed second in 45.75 while Fuchs was third in 50.65.
“In his first 300-meter hurdle race, Ben Gifford showed a lot of promise of what he can do in that event,” Mertens said. “Coach Cheyenne Capin is excited by his potential to score consistent points in the event.”
The 1,600 relay team of Krueger, Williams, junior Clarence Zabel and senior Holden Thielke took second in 3:55.47.
Senior Matthew Butz was third in the pole vault (10-0).
Sophomore James Babbs took third in the long jump (18-2 1/2).
Junior Caden Maas finished second in the shot put (44-3) and third in the discus (127-7). Junior Jaret Boehm was second in the discus (133-3) and third in the shot put (42-7 1/4).
“Caden Maas and Jaret Boehm continue to be a great 1-2 punch in the shot put and discus,” Mertens said.
Junior Oliver Meyers was second in the high jump (5-4) and third in the 100 (12.17).
“It was great to see Oliver Meyers in an individual sprinting event,” Mertens said. “He has been working through some injuries and experiencing success in the relays and field events, but this was his first opportunity to run individually. He performed very well.”
The 800 relay team of juniors Adam Eckert and Alex Vick and freshmen Nicholas Grover and Noah Gilbertsen finished third in 1:43.19.
Watertown’s girls won six events and scored 53 points.
Junior Riley Quinn swept the throwing events, winning the shot put at 40-1 1/2 and the discus (120-9).
“Riley Quinn threw a 2-foot PR in the shot put, breaking 40 feet for the first time,” Mertens said. “Riley now ranks fifth in school history.”
Senior Teya Maas won the triple jump (35-2).
“Teya jumped her second best jump ever in triple jump,” Mertens said. “She continues to make improvements with her technique. When Teya is aggressive with her approach and her energy through all three phases, she can jump even further.”
Senior Emma Messerschmidt won the pole vault (8-6).
“Emma has been consistent with jumps at 8-6 in the pole vault,” Mertens said. “We look forward to seeing that consistency translate to even higher heights.”
Senior Emma Gilbertsen won the 1,600 in 5:45.71.
“Emma Gilbertsen had a wonderful race and a great competition with Stoughton’s Mallory Reiser to run a 14-second PR in the 1600 meters,” Mertens said. “Coach Kirk Wackett said that he could see a big PR coming through and Emma took advantage of good competition and an effective race strategy.”
Freshman Alaena Tobin won the 3,200 in 13:50.47.
“ Alaena Tobin has been very consistent for the team in the 3,200 meters,” Mertens said.
Sophomore Mikaylah Fessler took second in the 100 hurdles (19.05) and the 300 hurdles (55.61).
“Mikaylah Fessler continues to show improvement in the hurdles,” Mertens said.
In the 100 meter dash, junior Katelyn Ivie was second in 13.92 while Maas took third in 13.98.
“Katelyn Ivie does such a great job focusing on her sprint technique each and every day at practice,” Mertens said. “It showed against the wind with a second place finish in the 100 meters.”
Freshman AbbyGail Ready was second in the 200 in 29.63.
“AbbyGail Ready is improving by leaps and bounds,” Mertens said. “To run a PR against the wind in the 200 meters is an outstanding accomplishment.”
Senior Gretchen Roost took third in the 800 in 2:46.03. Junior Madeline Knollenberg was third in the 1,600 in 6:36.45. The 800 relay team of sophomore Leysa Miner, freshman Cassandra Fick, freshman Nereida Herrera and junior Madeline Kilps were second in 219.14. The 1,600 relay team of Gilbertsen, Knollenberg, freshman Julia Ostermann and Roost were third in 5:07.99.
Team scores — boys: Watertown 65, Stoughton 63.50, Fort Atkinson 47.50
Team scores — girls: Stoughton 81.50, Watertown 53, Fort Atkinson 47.50
