Johnson Creek shortstop Taylor Joseph throws to first after forcing out Waterloo’s Kaden Ring during a prep baseball game on Saturday at Fireman’s Park. Joseph had two hits including the go-ahead two-run double in the seventh inning as Johnson Creek defeated Waterloo 9-6.
Waterloo catcher Jon Sampo throws to first on a bunt by Johnson Creek’s Parker Berres while Dugg Hartwig (background) scores on the play during Saturday’s baseball game at Fireman’s Park. Johnson Creek won 9-6.
WATERLOO — Taylor Joseph had two hits including the go-ahead two-run double in the seventh inning as Johnson Creek defeated Waterloo 9-6 in a nonconference baseball game on Saturday at Firemen’s Park.
Waterloo (6-9) trailed 3-1 after two innings, then scored three runs in the third and two runs in the fourth to take the lead. The Pirates led 6-5 heading into the seventh, but Johnson Creek (11-7) rallied for four runs to move back in front.
Logan Sullivan began the rally with a one-out single to left. Parker Berres drew a walk and Tanner Herman was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Joseph, drove an 0-2 pitch to left to put Johnson Creek up 7-6. The Bluejays tacked on two unearned runs when Isaac Hartz reached on an error.
Waterloo committed nine errors in the loss.
Jon Sampo had two hits and Antonio Unzueta drove in two runs for the Pirates.
Dylan Bredlow threw six innings and earned the decision. Dugg Hartwig pitched a scoreless seventh to earn the save, thanks in part to a one-out catch of a deep line drive to left by Parker Berres.
Jordan Radloff started for Waterloo and pitched three innings. Kaden Ring took the loss in middle relief. Six of the nine runs the Pirates allowed were unearned.
Waterloo plays at Mayville today. Johnson Creek hosts Fall River on Tuesday.
JOHNSON CREEK 9, WATERLOO 6
Johnson Creek 210 110 4 — 9 7 4
Waterloo 103 200 0 — 6 7 9
WP: Bredlow
LP: Ring
S: Hartwig
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC (Bredlow 6-7-6-3-5-3, Hartwig 1-0-0-0-0-1), W (Radloff 3-3-3-1-4-3, Ring 3.1-3-4-2-2-2, Hush 0.2-1-2-0-1-0)
Leading hitters — JC (Joseph 2x4, 2B (2), Heald 2x5), W (Sampo 2x4, 2B, Hush 2B, Radloff 2B, Unzueta 2B)
