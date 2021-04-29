LAKE MILLS — It was bend-not-break for the Gabe Uttech and the Warrior defense as the Lakeside Lutheran baseball team gave up eight hits, but still earned a comfortable Capitol 6-1 North victory over visiting Poynette on Thursday.
Uttech pitched all seven innings for the Warriors, allowing eight hits, one earned run, while striking out six and walking one.
Nate Yaroch collected two hits and scored one run at the top of the Lakeside order. Ian Olszewski finished with a pair of hits.
Tyler Marty had an RBI single and Nathan Chesterman scored on an error in the first inning for the Warriors (2-0 overall and Capitol North). Lakeside made it 6-1 in the fourth after scoring on an error and Chesterman crossed the plate after a wild pitch.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 6, POYNETTE 1
Poynette 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 8 2
Lakeside Lutheran 2 0 1 3 0 0 x — 6 5 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — P: Hanson 4-4-6-4-3; LL: Uttech 7-8-1-1-6.
Leading hitters: P: 3x4 Hanson (2B), Petersen 2x3, Leiterman 2B; LL: Yaroch 2x4 (2B), Olszewski 2x3
