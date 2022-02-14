MUKWANAGO — Watertown’s gymnastics team placed seventh out of 13 teams with a 129.95 score at the Mukwanago Invitational on Saturday.
“We held our own against tough competition,” Watertown gymnastics coach Jenna Wendt said. "We were aiming for 130 as we are working to be consistent with our team score and we got 129.95. We are right there and very proud of how the girls pulled through the day. It’s a long day with a lot of great gymnastics to watch."
Watertown opened on the balance beam and scored 31.625.
Meghan Hurtgen led the Goslings, placing 35th with an 8.000. Lauryn Olson was 36th (7.9). Aveline Jacob was 40th (7.7). Ella Faltersack tied for 55th (6.8). Sammy Knight was 59th (6.350).
"Still waiting for us to hit on beam where we have all no fall routines,” Wendt said. "We will be starting on beam next week for conference and for sectionals so this was a nice warm up for our next competitions. Starting on beam can either go great or horrible and we are learning to start on beam and let it build our confidence for the rest of the meet. We didn’t start strong today but we also didn’t let it break our confidence during the rest of our day. Jacob had a no fall beam routine for our highlight."
The Goslings performed on the floor exercise next and scored 34.575.
Hurtgen placed sixth (9.1). Olson tied for eighth (8.950). Knight took 18th (8.475). Petig tied for 33rd (8.050). Mikayla Dehnert took 43rd (7.550).
"We have been pretty consistent with floor sets and I know the girls were ready to shine after beam,” Wendt said. "Hurtgen got a 9.1 and took 6th place and Olson tied her season high score with a 8.95 and tied for 8th place. They both had solid floor sets."
Watertown then went to vault and scored 33.350.
Olson placed seventh (8.4). Hurtgen and Knight tied for eighth (8.350). Jacob tied for 18th (8.250). Petig tied for 26th (8.2).
"Lauryn Olson competed her handspring full and scored a 8.4,” Wendt said. "Knight and Hurtgen tied for 8th place with a 8.35. Still waiting to land some of the harder vaults to increase our team score but the girls are right there. (Assistant coach Tricia Helfer) and I are happy they took all 8’s. They just need to clean up landings."
The Goslings ended on the uneven bars and scored 31.625.
Hurtgen placed 15th (8.375). Petig tied for 32nd (personal best 7.850). Knight was 34th (season high 7.8). Mikayla Dehnert was 37th (7.6). Olson tied for 44th (personal best 7.050).
"Olson competed for the first time for varsity all around adding a low bar half turn Kip and kept her routine going,” Wendt said. "As a team we had great consistent bar sets tonight and we have a new high team bar score today with 31.625 which was truly a team effort working on our form and constantly cheering each other on.”
In all-around competition, Hurtgen placed tenth (33.825). Olson was 19th (32.300). Knight was 27th (30.975).
"We are very proud of our team for composing themselves in a big meet and making the podium as they went against tough competitions today,” Wendt said.
"Our JV team took 2nd place so that was super exciting. JV all around champion was our own Kirsten Wiedmeyer and JV combined all around was our Aveline Jacob, who took third place."
Watertown travels to Milton Saturday for the Badger Conference invitational.
Team scores: Burlington/Badger 138.325, Mukwanago/Kettle Moraine 138.225, Menomonee Falls/Germantown 135.325, Milton/Edgerton 134.850, Waukesha 134.450, Kenosha Tremper/Indian Trail 132.975, Watertown 129.950, Janesville Craig 128.600, Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay 128.550, Brookfield East/Central 127.175, Hamilton 120.575, West Allis Hale/Central/DSHA 106.675, Bradford/Westosha Central 101.725
