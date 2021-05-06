Time to wrap up some unfinished business.
Several elite runners whose schools opted out of competing in the fall sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic are finally getting their chance to shine at the Alternate Fall State Cross Country Meet on Saturday at the Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville.
Among them are Jefferson senior Makenzie Hottinger and Jefferson junior Mason Marin.
Hottinger competes in the girls race at 10 a.m. Marin will run in the boys race at 11 a.m.
Marin was motivated to overcome prior injury setbacks this past off-season.
“This last winter, I didn’t know what to expect,” Marin said. “All the other winters, I was injured. This last winter was really annoying. The streets everywhere were just covered in ice and slush and you couldn’t get any traction and it was either too cold or too snowy and I had to stick inside and get on the stationary bike, but it definitely worth it trying to pack in 400 miles over the winter.”
It was no surprise to see Marin rise through the ranks as a distance runner. His father, Jason, was a decorated distance runner in high school at Evansville. His older brother, Alex, qualified for state multiple times in cross country and track and field for Jefferson.
“My dad was the first to get into running,” Marin said. “He was a state champion in cross country, and a state champion multiple times in track. Then my brother got into it. To be honest, I didn’t know running was a sport until middle school. I joined in and just fell in love with it ever since.”
Hottinger fell in love with running much earlier.
“I fell in love with it when I was really young,” Hottinger said. “I would play tag with my family and then friends in elementary school. I just fell in love with it right when I started doing it. It just makes me happy to go to practice every day and be with the team, because we all enjoy the same thing, which is running. We work hard together, do workouts and give each other a tough time.”
Hottinger has no plans to compete in college, but will leave Jefferson’s program as one of it’s very few four-time state qualifiers in cross country.
“I was just so happy for Makenzie that she got the opportunity to race today, that she got the chance to start the race and that she finished the way she did,” Jefferson cross country coach Megan Carstens said. “She’s been through so much. She’s been taking a CNA (nursing) class. She’s been at school from 5 o’clock in the morning to 9 o’clock at night, and practicing and doing school, and all of it during a pandemic. She’s a great teammate. Just for her to be able to get to that finish line and qualify and be able to run this weekend, that’s so exciting for her.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.