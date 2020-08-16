NEOSHO — Robby Proehl and Travis Wessel each drove in three runs as the Neosho Rockets doubled up the Ashippun Mudcats 12-6 in a Rock River League baseball game at Village Park on Sunday.
Neosho belted out 16 hits and scored 11 runs over the first four innings to clinch the Southern Division title outright with a 10-1 record.
Ashippun (3-9 RRL) scored three runs in the top of the first inning off Neosho starter Shane Murphy, but the Rockets answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame and four more in the second inning to take the lead for good.
Wessels finished the game 4-for-5 with a double and a run scored. Zach Lauersdorf and Proehl each had three hits. Proehl hit two doubles. Zach Brewer drove in two runs.
Murphy went seven innings to earn the decision, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits with 10 strikeouts and seven walks. Geller pitched the final two innings in relief, allowing one unearned run on one hit with two strikeouts and one walk.
Seth Kraemer and Tony Becker each had two hits for Ashippun. Mudcats starter Casey Herr threw two innings and took the loss.
Both teams close out the regular season on Sunday. Neosho hosts Farmington while Ashippun plays at Clyman.
NEOSHO 12,
ASHIPPUN 6
Ashippun 301 000 110 — 6 6 3
Neosho 343 100 10X — 12 16 2
WP: Murphy
LP: Herr
Ashippun (ab-r-h-rbi) — Bourdo 3-2-0-0, Herr 1-1-0-0, S. Kraemer 3-0-2-0, Becker 4-2-2-0, Pierson 2-0-0-1, J. Kraemer 2-0-1-1, Holcomb 3-0-0-0, Gilleran 2-0-0-0, Daniel 3-0-1-0, Tiegs 4-0-0-0, M. Kraemer 4-1-0-0 Totals 31-6-6-2
Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Geller 5-2-1-0, Lauersdorf 4-4-3-0, Savana 2-0-0-0, Proehl 6-2-3-3, Young 3-2-1-0, Jacobson 5-1-1-1, Wessels 5-1-4-3, Johnson 2-0-1-1, Brewer 5-0-1-2, Bickert 4-0-1-1, Crabtree 1-0-0-1 Totals 42-12-16-12
2B — A (J. Kraemer), N (Wessels, Proehl 2)
Pitching — HO: Herr (A) 7 in 2, Holcomb (A) 9 in 6, Murphy (N) 5 in 7, Geller (N) 1 in 2. R: Herr (A) 7, Holcomb (A) 5, Murphy (N) 5, Geller (N) 1. SO: Herr (A) 1, Holcomb (A) 0, Murphy (N) 10, Geller (N) 2. BB: Herr (A) 1, Holcomb (A) 0, Murphy (N) 7, Geller (N) 1
Saturday’s game
NEOSHO 4,
HELENVILLE 1
HELENVILLE — Derrick Rothwell struck out 16 batters as part of a complete-game one-hitter for the Neosho Rockets in a 4-1 Rock River League victory over the Helenville Rebels on Saturday.
Neosho scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning and added single runs in the fourth and fifth. Austin Geller led off the game with a single, stole second and scored on Zach Lauersdorf’s base hit up the middle. Lauersdorf scored when Shane Murphy reached on an error.
In the fourth, Geller walked and scored on a single to left by Travis Wessels. Zach Brewer hit a one-out single in the fifth, advanced to second on a single up the middle by Carter Cooperman, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on Geller’s sacrifice fly to center.
Helenville scored an unearned run in the ninth. Isaac Heederik reached on an error with one out and Casey Palm broke up Rothwell’s bid for a no-hitter with a two-out RBI single to right. Rothwell issued a walk to Jacob Kostroski but retired Justice Rueth on a comebacker to end it.
Jeffery Comfort took the loss for the Rebels, allowing four runs (three earned) on nine hits with two strikeouts and six walks. Jason Fry threw three scoreless innings in relief. Neosho stranded 17 runners in the victory.
NEOSHO 4, HELENVILLE 1
Neosho 200 110 000 — 4 10 2
Helenville 000 000 001 — 1 1 1
WP: Rothwell
LP: Comfort
Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Geller 3-2-3-1, Lauersdorf 3-1-1-1, Moser 1-0-0-0, Proehl 4-0-1-0, Wessels 5-0-1-1, Murphy 4-0-0-1, Savana 4-0-1-0, Archambeau 1-0-0-0, Bickert 4-0-1-0, Brewer 5-1-1-0, Sutter 0-0-0-0, Cooperman 2-0-1-0 Totals 36-4-10-4
Helenville (ab-r-h-rbi) — Draeger 3-0-0-0, Heederik 4-1-0-0, Fry 4-0-0-0, Palm 4-0-1-1, Kostroski 3-0-0-0, Ruth 3-0-0-0, Ernest 3-0-0-0, Sievers 3-0-0-0, Jensen 3-0-0-0 Totals 30-1-1-1
2B — N (Bickert)
Pitching — HO: Rothwell (N) 1 in 9, Comfort (H) 9 in 6, Fry (H) 1 in 3. R: Rothwell (N) 1, Comfort (H) 4, Fry (H) 0. SO: Rothwell (N) 16, Comfort (H) 2, Fry (H) 3. BB: Rothwell (N) 2, Comfort (H) 6, Fry (H) 0
