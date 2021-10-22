Luther Prep junior Mason Busse (17) celebrates his header off a corner kick with teammate Nain Palacios (12), who also scored for the Phoenix in a 2-0 regional semifinal victory over River Valley on Thursday at LPS.
Nain Palacios and Mason Busse scored second half goals as sixth-seeded Luther Prep defeated 11th-seeded River Valley 2-0 in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal on Thursday at LPS.
Luther Prep (7-9-2) came out and really dominated possession, but River Valley (7-12-4) kept the Phoenix at bay by giving up zero scoring opportunities in the first 20 minutes. Towards the close of the first half, both teams created opportunities on goal which were enhanced by the slick field conditions which made it hard for the goalkeepers to gain solid footing.
Both teams almost scored as each team’s respective goalkeeper made last-second saves in order to keep the halftime score knotted at zeros.
The second half saw both teams battling evenly as both teams has scary opportunities on goal. River Valley had pretty set pieces that always threatened to score.
But, the Phoenix capitalized on their opportunities and the soccer ball jostled around the 18-yard mark only to have Mason Busse send a little four yard pass to Nain Palacios who netted the game winner.
Twenty minutes later, Adair Pineda sent a perfectly placed corner kick to the far corner which found Busse’s head to add to the LPS lead.
“Our guys played a really sound game today,” Luther Prep boys soccer coach Marty Pagel said. “Our passing and possession were excellent. Our constant pressure allowed us to find net twice, and our defense did a superb job of stopping some scary opportunities. River Valley is a good team, and they are coached well.”
Luther Prep will play at Lake Mills against Lakeside Lutheran High School in the regional championship on Saturday at 1 p.m.
