LODI -- Olyvia Uecker was 5-for-5 with three RBIs and Jenna Shadoski added three hits, driving in three runs, as the Lakeside Lutheran softball team topped host Lodi 18-4 in a Capitol North game on Thursday.
The Warriors (4-1, 3-1 Capitol North) plated nine runs in the fifth inning to enact the 10-run rule, amassing 15 hits for the game including two apiece by Kylee Gnabasik and Nora Statz, who also scored twice and drove in a pair.
"We had a solid offensive performance," Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matthew Doering said. "The top of our lineup was locked in all night. Olyvia Uecker had a real nice 5-for-5 night. Kylee Gnabasik, Olyvia and Jenna Shadoski ran the bases and pushed the tempo every time they were on base."
Gnabasik earned the decision, allowed three earned on 13 hits while striking out three and walking two.
"Kylee threw a solid game in the circle," Doering said. "She scattered everything they did. Our defense made some nice plays. At least twice we cut down runners on the bases and we kept them from getting extra bases most of the night."
Abby Meis, Gnabasik and Shadoski each had run-scoring singles as the Warriors scored six times in the third to build a 9-3 lead after three frames. RBI singles by Shadoski, Statz and Kendra Blake made it 14-3 in the fifth.
Lakeside hosts Edgerton today at 5 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 18, LODI 4 (5)
Lakeside Lutheran 126 09 — 18 15 1
Lodi 111 01 — 4 13 5
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Gnabasik (W; 5-13-4-3-3-2); Lo: Krumpen (L; 5-15-18-8-3-5).
Leading hitters — LL: Uecker 5x5 (3R, 3BI), Shadoski 3x5 (3BI), Statz 2x5 (3B, 2R, 2BI), Pingel (2B, 2BI), Gnabasik 2x3. Lo: Christoffersen 3x3 (2 2B, 2R), Schneider 3x3, Glaser 2x3 (2B).
