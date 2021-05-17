JUNEAU — Dodgeland/Hustisford swept a softball doubleheader with Williams Bay on Saturday.
D/H won the conference game 7-2.
Kira Schall earned the complete game decision, allowing two runs on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Alexis Noble and Ally Roberts each drove in two runs. Roberts homered.
"Kira Schall had a good day in the circle and was backed with some tough defense,” Dodgeland/Hustisford softball coach Michelle Biwer said. "Autumn Soter had several tough plays at third but held steady. We only had five hits but we took advantage with some aggressive base running.”
In the nonconference game, Dodgeland/Hustisford won 15-2 in five innings.
Schall drove in six runs. Abbey Petges drove in three. Ariana Falesnik drove in two.
Autumn Soter earned the decision, holding the Bulldogs to two runs on two hits with one strikeout and two walks over five innings.
"Another good defensive game,” Biwer said. "We hit the ball a lot better in this game with 11 hits.”
Game 1
DODGELAND/HUSTY 7, WILLIAMS BAY 2
Williams Bay 001 010 0 — 2 5 0
Dodge/Husty 430 000 0 — 7 5 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — DH (Schall W, 7-5-2-2-4-3)
Leading hitters — WB (Gauger 2x4), DH (Schall RBI, Noble 2BI, Roberts 2B, 2BI, Holder 2B, Roberts, HR, 2BI)
Game 2
DODGELAND/HUSTY 15, WILLIAMS BAY 2
Williams Bay 000 20 — 2 2 0
Dodge/Husty 516 3X — 15 11 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — DH (Soter W, 5-2-2-2-1-2)
Leading hitters — DH (Holder 2x2, RBI, Petges 2x4, 3BI, Schall 2x4, 6BI, Schreier 2x3, Justmann RBI, Falesnik 2BI, Soter 2x3, RBI
