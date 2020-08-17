HUSTISFORD — Tanner Galeazzi and Casey Simon each had two hits for the Hustisford Astros in a 6-2 Rock River League Northern Division baseball victory over the Rubicon Red Sox on Saturday at Firemen’s Park.
Hustisford (6-4 RRL) erased a 1-0 deficit with three runs in the bottom of the fourth and three more in the fifth.
Andrew Mueller pitched five innings and earned the decision. He allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits with seven strikeouts and three walks in five-plus innings. Austin Massey threw four innings of scoreless relief, allowing three hits. He had two strikeouts and no walks.
Hustisford hosts Cedarburg on Sunday.
HUSTISFORD 6, RUBICON 2
Rubicon 000 101 000 — 2 7 0
Hustisford 000 330 00X — 6 9 2
WP: Mueller
LP: Berg
Leading hitters
Koplitz (R) 2x4, Galeazzi (H) 2x4, Simon (H) 2x3
2B — R (Koplitz)
HR — R (Mantz)
THIENS.-MEQUON 3, HUSTISFORD 2
MEQUON — Thiensville-Mequon broke a 2-2 tie with a run in the eighth inning and held on for a 3-2 win over Hustisford on Wednesday.
Husty led 2-0 on Jami Kaul’s two-run homer in the fourth inning, but the Twins scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to tie it.
Cal Krafchek started for the Astros and threw five-plus innings. He allowed two runs on six hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Austin Massey took the loss in relief, allowing one run on four hits with one strikeout.
Cade Berendt went the distance for Thiensville-Mequon, allowing two runs on four hits with 15 strikeouts and no walks.
THIENSVILLE-MEQUON 3, HUSTISFORD 2
Hustisford 000 200 000 — 2 4 2
Thiensville-Mequon 000 011 01X — 3
WP: Berendt
LP: Massey
Leading hitters
Merkes (H) 2x4, Doedens (TM) 2x4, Wizner (TM) 2x5, Gross (TM) 2x5, Worm (TM) 2x4
2B — TM (Mir)
HR — H (Kaul)
HUSTISFORD 6, BROWNSVILLE 0
BROWNSVILLE — Austin Massey tossed a three-hit shutout to lead Hustisford to a 6-0 win over the Brownsville 49ers on Sunday, Aug. 9.
Massey struck out four and walked none. He faced the minimum number of batters through five innings, with the only hit coming in the first inning which was followed by a double play. The 49ers got just their second hit of the game in the sixth and stranded the runner.
Derek Pieper gave Husty a 1-0 lead in the fourth on an RBI double.
The Astros committed two errors in the seventh, but Brownsville left the tying run stranded at third.
Husty broke the game open in the ninth with five runs on three hits and three errors.
Massey retired the side in order to close things out, finishing with a pair of strikeouts.
HUSTISFORD 6,
BROWNSVILLE 0
Hustisford 000 100 005 — 6 9 2
Brownsville 000 000 000 — 0 3 4
WP: Massey
LP: Schellpfeffer
Leading hitters
Merkes (H) 2x5, S. Roeseler (H) 2x5
2B — H (Pieper)
KEWASKUM 7,
HUSTY 3 (14 inn.)
HUSTISFORD — Kewaskum scored four runs in the top of the 14th inning to pick up a 7-3 victory over Hustisford at Firemen’s Park on Friday, Aug. 7.
Aaron Roeseler had three of Husty’s 11 hits in the game.
Tanner Galeazzi, Sam Roeseler and Tim Moon each added two hits.
Griffin Lietzau took the loss in relief.
KEWASKUM 7,
HUSTISFORD 3
Kewaskum 001 001 000 001 04 — 7
Hustisford 001 001 000 001 00 — 3
HUSTISFORD 4,
OAKFIELD 3
HUSTISFORD — John Ellenberger had two hits and two RBIs for Hustisford in a 4-3 win over Oakfield at Firemen’s Park on Friday, July 31.
HUSTISFORD 4,
OAKFIELD 3
Oakfield 002 001 000 0 — 3 5 3
Hustisford 010 200 000 1 — 4 8 2
WP: Massey
LP: Madigan
Leading hitters
Simon (H) 2x5, Ellenberger (H) 2x4
2B — H (Moon)
3B — H (Nehls)
