CLINTON — A 19-0 run helped the Jefferson girls basketball team stay unbeaten with a 52-42 Rock Valley Conference victory at Clinton on Friday.
The Eagles outscored Clinton 29-15 in the second half.
"We started out the game playing very flat and dug ourselves a hole," Jefferson head coach Mark Peterson said. "Clinton played very tough, have to give them a lot of credit. We found a way to win by going on 19-0 run to finish the game. Proud of our resilience when things looked bad."
Sophomore forward Ayianna Johnson led the Eagles (4-0, 4-0 RVC) by scoring 15 of her game-high 16 points in the second half. Senior guard Ainsley Howard finished with 13 points for the Eagles.
Jefferson plays at Whitewater today at 7:15 p.m.
JEFFERSON 52, CLINTON 42
Jefferson 23 29 — 52
Clinton 27 15 — 42
Jefferson (fg ftm-fta pts) — Messmann 3 1-2 7, Howard 2 7-10 13, S. Peterson 1 1-3 3, Dearborn 1 0-0 3, Johnson 7 2-4 16, J. Peterson 3 1-2 7. Totals — 17 12-21 52
Clinton (fg ftm-fta pts) — E. Teubert 4 0-0 9, F. Teubert 2 4-4 9, Nortier 4 2-3 9, Blue 1 1-2 3, Bobolz 2 0-0 5, Roehl 3 0-0 6. Totals — 16 7-9 42
3-pointers — J 3 (Howard 2, Dearborn), C 3 (E. Teubert F. Teubert, Bobolz)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.