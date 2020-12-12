Eagles top Cougars

CLINTON — A 19-0 run helped the Jefferson girls basketball team stay unbeaten with a 52-42 Rock Valley Conference victory at Clinton on Friday.

The Eagles outscored Clinton 29-15 in the second half.

"We started out the game playing very flat and dug ourselves a hole," Jefferson head coach Mark Peterson said. "Clinton played very tough, have to give them a lot of credit. We found a way to win by going on 19-0 run to finish the game. Proud of our resilience when things looked bad."

Sophomore forward Ayianna Johnson led the Eagles (4-0, 4-0 RVC) by scoring 15 of her game-high 16 points in the second half. Senior guard Ainsley Howard finished with 13 points for the Eagles.

Jefferson plays at Whitewater today at 7:15 p.m.

JEFFERSON 52, CLINTON 42

Jefferson 23 29 — 52

Clinton 27 15 — 42

Jefferson (fg ftm-fta pts) — Messmann 3 1-2 7, Howard 2 7-10 13, S. Peterson 1 1-3 3, Dearborn 1 0-0 3, Johnson 7 2-4 16, J. Peterson 3 1-2 7. Totals — 17 12-21 52

Clinton (fg ftm-fta pts) — E. Teubert 4 0-0 9, F. Teubert 2 4-4 9, Nortier 4 2-3 9, Blue 1 1-2 3, Bobolz 2 0-0 5, Roehl 3 0-0 6. Totals — 16 7-9 42

3-pointers — J 3 (Howard 2, Dearborn), C 3 (E. Teubert F. Teubert, Bobolz)

Tags

Load comments