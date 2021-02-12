OAKFIELD — Junior forward/center Sydney Newton led four players in double figures with 14 points as second-seeded Oakfield held off sixth-seeded Hustisford in a Division 5 regional semifinal on Friday.
Trailways East champion Oakfield (15-7) led 38-37 at halftime, but Hustisford (6-12) claimed the lead during a back-and-forth second half.
The Oaks went up by seven with 90 seconds remaining. The Falcons pulled within two on a 3-pointer by junior guard Rylie Collien and a basket by sophomore guard Riley Becker, but Oakfield made two free throws in the closing seconds to seal the victory and advance to a regional final against top-seeded Rio.
Collien led all scorers with 20 points and added five steals and five assists for Husty. Junior guard Leticcia Snyder led the Falcons on the boards with six rebounds. Senior guard Tristin Bischoff and junior forward Kelsey Ewert each added eight points. Sophomore forwards Morgan Kehl and Autumn Kuehl each added seven.
"All eight girls that played tonight all scored tonight and played their hearts out,” Hustisford girls basketball coach Jason Hildebrandt said. “They gave it everything they had. They left it all on the court."
OAKFIELD 68, HUSTISFORD 64
Hustisford 37 27 — 64
Oakfield 38 30 — 68
Hustisford (fg ft-fta pts) — Bischoff 3 0-0 8, Becker 1 2-2 4, Kehl 2 3-4 7, Ewert 3 2-2 8, Collien 7 3-4 20, Schneider 2 0-0 4, Joeckel 3 0-1 6, Kuehl 3 1-3 7 Totals 24 11-16 64
Oakfield (fg ft-fta pts) — Gremminger 3 0-0 9, Moser 6 0-0 12, S. Hofman 4 3-5 11, Newton 4 5-6 14, L. Streeter 2 1-1 5, A. Streeter 3 0-0 7, B. Hofman 3 4-6 10 Totals 25 13-18 68
Three-point goals — H (Bischoff 2, Collien 3), O (Gremminger 3, Newton 1, A. Streeter 1)
Total fouls — H 13, O 14
