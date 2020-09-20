Watertown’s boys cross country team placed first while the girls finished second in a triangular against Edgewood and Cedarburg on Saturday at WHS.
The Goslings won the boys meet with 39 points, edging out Edgewood by two points and Cedarburg by three.
Chris Kitzhaber placed third in a personal best time of 18 minutes, 1 second to lead the Goslings while earning his fourth medal of the season.
Josh Krueger placed fifth, tying his course and season best in 18:14 while also earning his fourth meet medal of the season. Nathan Roethle ran a season-best 18:47 and placed seventh.
Holden Thielke finished 11th in a personal best 19:36. Ben Gifford ran a season and course best 19:49 and completed the team scoring with a 11th place finish.
Ben Gifford (13th, season best 19:49), Jack Heier (14th, season best 19:55) and Clarence Zabel (20th, season best 20:40) also ran for Watertown.
“Madison Edgewood has one of the best boys runners in the state right now (Leo Richardson) and he won the race by over a minute,” Watertown cross country coach Kirk Wackett said.
“In a super close meet, the Watertown boys squeaked out the win. Both Madison Edgewood and Cedarburg brought over strong teams, so I feel we ran quite well to be able to pull out a win over both. That could be our home course advantage.
“The weather and course conditions were absolutely great. Our course may have never been in better shape. It was obvious it was a nice close competitive meet, but I was even happier to hear that we ended up with the best result.
“Several of our boys rebounded this week to run course and season bests. Some are re-establishing themselves in our top seven.”
Watertown’s girls scored 39 points. Cedarburg won while Edgewood took third.
Autumn Meyers took third overall in 22:22 to earn her third meet medal of the season.
Emma Gilbertsen earned her fourth meet medal of the season, placing fifth in 22:33. Her last three races and been within a 10-second range.
Mikaylah Fessler took ninth in 23:44, a season best by 1:37.
Alaena Tobin took tenth in 24:00, coming within seven seconds off her personal best after missing last week’s meet with an injury.
Gretchen Roost placed 12th in 24:16, missing her season best by just seven seconds.
Meghan Hurtgen (17th, 24:57) ran a season best by 1:50. Jadyn Zechzer (22nd, season best 25:50) turned in the team’s sixth and seventh finishes.
“Our girls arguably had their best meet of the season,” Wackett said.
“Cedarburg brought a similar size and strength team as DeForest who was here last week and we gave them a much closer race. We were also back to our full complement of varsity runners which helps a lot.
“Some of our varsity girls have really found themselves the last two meets and our top seven is solidifying. Autumn and Emma continue to be our solid rocks up front, but the 3, 4,and 5 behind them have become a tighter group.
“Mikaylah had a staggering performance jump. Gretchen is showing the form she showed at mid-season last year.
“We mentioned to her Meghan before the race today that she was a likely candidate to make a minute or more jump. Wow, did she ever!”
Watertown hosts its fifth consecutive meet, a triangular against Lakeside Lutheran and Beaver Dam, on Saturday. The boys race is at noon, followed by the girls race at 1 p.m.
Boys scores: Watertown 39, Madison Edgewood 41, Cedarburg 42
Girls scores: Cedarburg 27, Watertown 39, Madison Edgewood 58
