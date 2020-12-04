Pirates top Phoenix

WATERLOO -- Waterloo's wrestlers won six matches by fall to highlight a 42-36 win over Luther Prep on Thursday at home.

WATERLOO 42, LUTHER PREP 36

170 pounds: Alejandre, WLP, pinned Bostwick, 3:35. 182: Limon, W, pinned Lange, WLP, 3:49. 195: Medina, WLP, pinned Melchior, 1:55. 220: Besl, W, pinned Manning, WLP, 3:26. 285: Wright, W, pinned Bodenbender-Benner, 2:32. 126: Alonso, W, pinned C. Wendland, 1:32. 132: Aguero, W, pinned N. Wendland, 4:51. 138: Palacios, WLP, pinned Soter, 4:31. 145: Kuske, WLP, pinned Fugate, 3:32. 152: Firari, W, pinned Hillmer, 1:37. 160: Stanton, WLP, pinned Schneider, 4:29. 106: W won forfeit. 120: WLP won forfeit. 113: Double forfeit. At Waterloo HS.

Tags

Load comments