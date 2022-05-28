CAMBRIDGE — Dodgeland’s girls track and field team wrapped up a season filled with invitational trophies by winning the Division 3 Cambridge sectional on Friday with 85 points.
The Trojans finished 26.5 points better than runner-up Benton-Scales Mound-Shullsburg (58.50). Six Dodgeland athletes qualified for state in 11 events with top four finishes.
Senior Miranda Firari won the pole vault at 11 feet and the 200 meter dash in 25.72 seconds and took second in the 100 meter dash (12.6)
Junior Sayrah Benzing took second in the 400 (1:01.42).
The 1,600 relay team of Sayrah Benzing, freshman Mallory Kohn, sophomore Ava Raasch and Firari won in 4:09.01.
Senior Adrianne Bader placed second in the discus (114-8). Raasch placed second in the 800 (2:19.71). Kohn took third in the pole vault (8-6).
Freshman Ava Finger won the Mixed 400 wheelchair (2:01.54), the Mixed shot put (10-0) and the Mixed 100 wheelchair (28.7).
Johnson Creek’s girls finished ninth with 30 points. Five Bluejays qualified for state in six events.
"I’m really proud of how the kids performed, especially dealing with the rain the first day and coming back today really focused,” Johnson Creek track and field coach Paula Constable said. "We had quite a few PR‘s again and a nice crew going to state. This is the most qualifiers that we have had in recent history, maybe even in school history."
Freshman Dominique Patterson placed third in the long jump (15-5 1/2).
Senior Adrielle Patterson placed second in the 300 hurdles (48.61) and took fourth in the 100 hurdles (17.45).
Freshman Dominique Patterson placed third in the long jump (15-5 1/2).
"Dominique Patterson Hazel is doing well in the long jump in the last two meets,” Constable said. "The results don’t reflect what she did today but I can see her putting it together for the state meet. She has great technique and I am looking forward to seeing what she’ll do."
The 800 relay team of Adrielle Patterson, Dominique Patterson, junior Brooklyn Patterson and junior Brittany Rue placed third in 1:50.45.
"It was a good race today and the handoffs were clean,” Constable said. “We just have to clean one up. I know they can run faster at state."
Junior Kylie Hehr was fourth in the discus (107-11).
"Kylie has been working hard on her technique and it’s really coming together at the end of the season,” Constable said. "She’s another kid that has put a lot of time and effort into improving and she’s seeing the results. So we’re really happy for her."
Dodgeland’s boys produced two state qualifiers.
Junior Zakaree Reinwald won the boys pole vault (11-6).
Sophomore Michael Milfred placed fourth in the 400 (11.3). Millfred edged out Hustisford junior Gabe Holub (11.31) by one-hundredth of a second to earn the last automatic state berth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.