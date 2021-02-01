Eagles lose to Spartans

JEFFERSON — The Eagles dropped their second game of the season as McFarland once again had Jefferson's number, winning a Rock Valley Conference matchup 55-42 on Monday.

Both of the Eagles' losses this season have come against the Spartans.

Aidyn Messman was the only Jefferson player to reach double-digits, scoring 12 points.

The Eagles host Clinton on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

McFARLAND 55, JEFFERSON 42

McFarland 31 24 — 55

Jefferson 23 19 — 42

McFARLAND (fg ftm-fta pts) — Fortune 4 0-0 8, Butler 1 0-2 2, Lonigro 3 2-2 10, Hildebrandt 6 4-4 18, Mallegni 6 4-4 17. Totals 20 10-12 55.

JEFFERSON — Messmann 3 6-7 12, Howard 1 2-2 5, S. Peterson 2 1-2 5, Dearborn 2 0-0 5, Helmink 1 1-2 3, Johnson 2 0-0 4, J. Peterson 3 0-0 6, Krause 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 10-13 42.

3-pointers: MF 5 (Lonigro 2, Hildebrandt 2, Mallegni), J 2 (Howard, Dearborn). Total fouls: MF 14, J 14.

Tags

Load comments