JEFFERSON — The Eagles dropped their second game of the season as McFarland once again had Jefferson's number, winning a Rock Valley Conference matchup 55-42 on Monday.
Both of the Eagles' losses this season have come against the Spartans.
Aidyn Messman was the only Jefferson player to reach double-digits, scoring 12 points.
The Eagles host Clinton on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
McFARLAND 55, JEFFERSON 42
McFarland 31 24 — 55
Jefferson 23 19 — 42
McFARLAND (fg ftm-fta pts) — Fortune 4 0-0 8, Butler 1 0-2 2, Lonigro 3 2-2 10, Hildebrandt 6 4-4 18, Mallegni 6 4-4 17. Totals 20 10-12 55.
JEFFERSON — Messmann 3 6-7 12, Howard 1 2-2 5, S. Peterson 2 1-2 5, Dearborn 2 0-0 5, Helmink 1 1-2 3, Johnson 2 0-0 4, J. Peterson 3 0-0 6, Krause 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 10-13 42.
3-pointers: MF 5 (Lonigro 2, Hildebrandt 2, Mallegni), J 2 (Howard, Dearborn). Total fouls: MF 14, J 14.
