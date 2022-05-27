APPLETON — Watertown’s No. 1 doubles team of Jake Olszewski and Eli Zubke qualified for the WIAA State Boys Tennis Tournament with a first round victory at the Appleton sectional on Thursday.
“What an amazing accomplishment for Jake and Eli,” Watertown boys tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “These guys have improved so much in the last year, and to finish their season at state is just awesome. They are both simply great guys, so to see them have this success is so rewarding. All season they have played to their strengths, and they have stayed so steady.
“In the qualifying match, they came out very slow. I think there were some nerves, and the style of play required some adjustments. But I could tell they were locked in after dropping the first set. They responded by dominating the second set and then played a great tiebreak. Their mental toughness was fun to watch. I’m so happy for them.”
Watertown senior Dylan Geske lost his first round match at No. 1 singles to Oshkosh West’s Jacob Stinski, but as a returning state qualifier, he could earn a special qualifier berth.
“Dylan battled until the very end, it was just a few points here and there,” Dobbins said. “Jacob is a great player and put pressure on Dylan to make some tough shots. Dylan was right there with him in both sets but it just didn’t go his way. I have no doubt that he belongs in the state tournament, so we will have to see what happens with the special qualifier.”
Jackson Barta finished 1-1 at No. 4 singles.
“Jackson had an amazing comeback in his first match,” Dobbins said. “He was down a set and 5-1, but he just refused to lose. He dug in and got a ton of balls back, and got back into the match. Just an amazing way for him to finish out his career. He has shown that kind of fight and mental toughness all season. I love how he locks in and knows what it takes to win. To finish second in the sectional behind one of the best #4 players in the state is simply a great result.”
Gavin Schlender and Jameson Stocks finished 1-1 on the day at No. 3 doubles and placed third.
“Gavin and Jameson finished out their season with a solid win, and played the kind of doubles that has defined their success all season,” Dobbins said. “They were steady from the baseline and attacked at the net. These guys have shown steady improvement all season, and I know they are excited to be leaders on our team next year. “
The state tournament will be held at UW Nielsen Tennis Stadium and starts next Thursday.
Team scores: Neenah 54, Oshkosh West 29, Kimberly 28, Manitowoc 23, West Bend East 21, Watertown 19, Slinger 17, Kaukauna 8, West Bend West 8, Appleton West 4, Beaver Dam 2, Fond du Lac 2, Oshkosh North 2, Appleton East 0, Menasha 0
Watertown results
1 Singles
Jacob Stinski (Osh West) def. Dylan Geske (W) 6-4, 6-3
4 Singles
Jackson Barta (W) def. Turner Wuest (Osh West) 1-6, 7-5, 10-4
Ben Kotchen (Neenah) def. Barta (W) 6-3, 6-0
1 Doubles
Jake Olszewski/Eli Zubke (W) def. Reider/Stahmann (Kimberly) 2-6, 6-0, 10-7
Kubiak/Salah (Neenah) def. Olszewski/Zubke (W) 6-0, 6-0
Gannon/Larson (Osh West) def. Olszewski/Zubke (W) 6-3, 6-0
3 Doubles
Dar/Rasmussen (Osh West) def. Gavin Schlender/Jameson Stocks (W) 6-3, 6-0
Schlender/Stocks (W) def. Phillips/Emmerich (Slinger) 6-4, 6-4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.