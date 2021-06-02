Saveea Freeland drove in five runs off four hits to lead Cambridge to a nonconference win over host Luther Prep on Tuesday.

Freeland finished the game 4-for-4, collecting one double and two triples. She also scored three times. Emma Nottestad picked up the win on the mound for Cambridge, pitching a complete-seven innings. Nottestad struck out six batters and allowed one earned run.

Sadie Bolton was the only Phoenix to collect multiple hits in the loss. She finished the game 2-for-3 with a double. Emma Bortulin pitched seven innings, allowing eight earned runs while striking out six.

The Blue Jays led 2-1 after the first inning, but outscored the Phoenix 8-1 the final six innings.

CAMBRIDGE 10, LUTHER PREP 2

Cambridge 200 035 0 — 10 10 1

Luther Prep 100 000 1 — 2 7 3

Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — C: Nottestad 7-7-1-1-6; LP: Bortulin 7-10-8-3-6.

Leading hitters — C: Freeland 4x4 (2B, 2 3B), Stenklyft 2x4 (3B); LP: Bolton 2x3 (2B).

