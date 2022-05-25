HUSTISFORD — Cora Erickson scored four goals to lead fifth-ranked Cedar Grove-Belgium to a 5-2 victory over Hustisford/Dodgeland’s girls soccer team on Tuesday.
Hustisford/Dodgeland (9-5-2) scored first on a 45 yard free kick from Rylie Collien that just snuck under the cross bar.
"We actually had a couple of great opportunities early that just missed, but after we scored, their freshman speedster who has scored over 40 goals this year finally got through our defense and scored three on us in a 10 minute span,” Hustisford/Dodgeland girls soccer coach Otto Hopfinger said. "We adjusted things and kept her off the scoreboard until after halftime.
"She got free again right after halftime and scored again. She only had six shots for the game but scored on four. We played them even after that.
For much of the game we had more opportunities than they did. Brielle Blome had a great shot with the keeper out of the goal and one
of their defenders got there to knock in out. That sums up the way things went for most of the night."
Collien finished off the scoring with a hard high penalty kick past the keeper in the 72nd minute.
"Overall, we played very well,” Hopfinger said. "Riley Becker was outstanding in the midfield tonight and we had many players step up tonight including our
Six awesome seniors, Rylie Collien, Brielle Blome, Aria O'Neil, Latticia Snyder, Jadyn Huncosky and Jada Pieper, who joined us this year. I want to thank our seniors for their dedication, determination and leadership. They can be very proud of their accomplishments even though they only got to play three seasons, including two regional championships and an undefeated conference championship, and hopefully another regional championship this year.”
Hustisford/Dodgeland plays at Columbus to close out the regular season on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.