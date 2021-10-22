LAKE MILLS — Senior Kyle Main and sophomore Josh Krenke each had hat tricks as the third-seeded Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team defeated 14th-seeded Richland Center 9-1 in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal contested at Lake Mills High School on Thursday.
The Warriors (10-6-4 overall) led 3-0 less than 15 minutes into the game on the strength of goals by Ethan Schuetz (10th minute), Main (12th minute) and Krenke (14th minute). Main scored off a Krenke assist in the 24th minute, junior Jay Yahnke scored unassisted in the 34th minute and Krenke found the back of the net, assisted by sophomore Archer Chaudhary, to make it 6-0 in the 34th minute.
Main capped off his hat trick with a 46th minute goal and Krenke reached the three-goal mark with a 51st minute score. Senior Hayden Hendricks then scored unassisted in the 63rd minute for Lakeside, which held a 15-4 advantage in shots on goal and got two saves from senior Calvin Geerdts and one by freshman Joah Robinson.
“The intensity was at a good level for the first game of the playoffs,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said.
“We were able to control most of the game by connecting our passes well, which opened up easier opportunities to score goals. Kyle Main was able to put away three goals, and Josh Krenke was right behind him with his own hat-trick as well as an assist.
“Despite a late goal allowed, the defense held their own for the majority of the game. Nate Krenke’s speed helped win back some dangerous through balls.”
The Warriors host sixth-seeded Luther Prep in Saturday’s regional final at 1 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 9,
RICHLAND CENTER 1
Richland C. 0 1 — 1
Lakeside 6 3 — 9
First half: LL — Schuetz (J. Krenke), 10:00; Main, 12:00; J. Krenke (Chaudhary), 14:00; Main (J. Krenke), 24:00; Yahnke, 30:00; J. Krenke (Chaudhary), 34:00.
Second half: LL — Main (Schuetz), 46:00; J. Krenke (Schleef), 51:00; Hendricks, 63:00; RC — Garcia-Hernandez, 79:00.
