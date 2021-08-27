WHITEWATER — Jefferson’s girls tennis team beat host Whitewater 6-1 in its first match and edged Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 4-3 to post a 2-0 mark at a triangular on Thursday at Whitewater High School.
Whippets sophomore Emilia Houwers rallied past Eagles junior Gracie Niebler 4-6, 6-3, 10-7 at the No. 1 singles flight in a matchup of state qualifiers from this past spring’s state tournament.
“It was a good day of tennis,” Jefferson girls tennis coach Steve Rogers said. “In the first match against Whitewater, we were in control of six of the matches. One singles was easily the best match (against Whitewater). Gracie was up 7-4 in the super tiebreaker for the third set. (Houwers) won six in a row. Kind of too bad (that outcome). They will see each other again. That’s fun tennis to watch because they are very even.”
Jefferson senior Meghan Magner knocked off Whitewater senior Anisa Dauti 6-1, 6-3 at the No. 2 singles flight. Junior Lilly Duddeck (No. 3 singles) beat senior Haley Street 6-3, 6-2 and junior Alexa Medina beat sophomore Marianna Aranda 6-0, 6-4 at No. 4 singles.
In doubles, junior Kieran O’Reilly and senior Aurelia Rutkowski beat sophomores Vanesa Wence and Leah Newmann 6-1, 6-2 at the No. 1 flight while freshmen Hildie Dempsey and Amy Kamenick (No. 2 doubles) defeated freshmen Jackie Franco and Liz Servin 6-2, 6-3. Freshmen Aeryn Messmann and Bre Mengel were 6-0, 6-1 winners against freshmen Estefany Reyes-Saldana and Maritza Vidales.
The Eagles knocked off the Blachkawks on the strength of four singles wins, including Niebler beating junior Sierra Jelinek 6-2, 6-1 and Magner topping senior Sarah Holzli 6-1, 6-0.
“Against Fort, our singles players did ok. If they lost a game, they came back and won two or three more,” Rogers said. “Lilly Duddeck hung in there in both of her sets and didn’t let anything get away from her.”
Duddeck beat freshman Lily Granec 6-3, 6-4 while Medina beat senior Lily Congdon 6-2, 6-0.
Sophomores Lizzie Adelmeyer and Hilde Rue beat O’Reilly and Rutkowski 6-1, 6-2 at the No. 1 doubles flight.
“Doubles was a different story,” Rogers said. “Some of the players there are new to tennis and trying to process a whole bunch of different things like where to stand on the court, where to hit a ball and how to hit a ball. They are going to get it. The girls at 2 and 3 doubles are good athletes and they’ll get there. There’s some things we need to work on and they understand that.”
Sophomores Mya Nysted and Leah Kincaid beat Kamenick and Dempsey 6-4, 6-3 and freshmen Josetta Reed and Kyle Gruennert beat Mengel and Messmann 7-5, 6-2.
JEFFERSON 6, WHITEWATER 1
Singles: Houwers, WW, def. Niebler 4-6, 6-3, 10-7; Magner, J, def. Dauti 6-1, 6-3; Duddeck, J, def. Street 6-3, 6-2; Medina, J, def. Aranda 6-0, 6-4.
Doubles: O’Reilly/Rutkowski, J, def. Wence/Newmann 6-1, 6-2; Dempsey/Kamenick, J, def. Franco/Servin 6-2, 6-3; Messmann/Mengel, J, def. Reyes-Saldana/Vidales 6-0, 6-1.
JEFFERSON 4, FORT ATKINSON/CAMBRIDGE 3
Singles: Niebler, J, def. Jelinek 6-2, 6-1; Magner, J, def. Holzli 6-1, 6-0; Duddeck, J, def. Granec 6-3, 6-4; Medina, J, def. Congdon 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Adelmeyer/Rue, FA/C, def. O’Reilly/Rutkowski 6-1, 6-2; Nysted/Kincaid, FA/C, def. Kamenick/Dempsey 6-4, 6-3; Reed/Gruennert, FA/C, def. Mengel/Messmann 7-5, 6-2.
